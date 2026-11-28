It’s only been a few months since country music icon Dolly Parton passed away. But already, there have been multiple tributes in her honor. From the Opry to the CMAs, it seems like everyone has had an opportunity to celebrate this legend and her discography, with covers of all the classics.

However, there’s one tribute, according to Parton’s sister, that really hit the nail on the head. When it comes to celebrating Parton’s legacy, these guys did it right.

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It was at this year’s Soul Train Awards, which took place on Friday, November 27th, that Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, and Robert Randolph came together to perform “Jolene”. You might be thinking, well, that’s nothing I haven’t seen before. However, their version was not only upbeat and full of energy. It also included a special nod to Parton that we haven’t seen in many other tributes.

Wow!



An amazing tribute to Dolly Parton at BET's Soul Train Music Awards!



They infused "Jolene" with some soul while keeping it country.



And they incorporated Dolly's acrylic-nail percussion.



As I've said before, I'm getting tired of every tribute just going for "Jolene" and… pic.twitter.com/eLyFzrzeyQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 28, 2026

Guyton and Spencer actually incorporated acrylic nail percussion into their performance, which is famously known to be a tactic that Parton used when recording “9 to 5”.

The performance was full of spirit, and it certainly impressed at least one member of the Parton family.

On X, Stella Parton wrote, “I’m gonna say this once, and you can mark it down. The Soul Train tribute to my big sister Dolly Parton was awesome and I loved it! If you’re gonna do a tribute, may it always be a celebration!”

Stella Parton Calls Out Other Tributes for Being “Half Assed”

Oftentimes, when it comes to honoring a legend like Parton, tributes can be hit or miss. Artists will try their best, but ultimately, no one performs a hit song like the person who made it famous. When it came to the Soul Train tribute, however, Parton’s sister was satisfied. Especially in comparison to other “half assed tributes.”

She continued on X, “They all laid into with all that talent, beauty, sincerity and respect for my sister as the artist and human being she will always be! It’s one for the books. Thank you to everyone involved.”

“IMO if you’re gonna do something do it with your whole heart and both titties. These half assed tributes to anyone are like homework you didn’t wanna do in the first place.”

It’s hard to tell whether Parton was referring to other Dolly tributes specifically or just tributes in general, but either way, the message is clear. If you’re going to honor someone, you better be prepared to do it with your full chest (however you want to take that).

Photo by: Ron Davis/Getty Images