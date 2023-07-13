Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce a Full Dub Rework of ‘Reset’

Animal Collective‘s Panda Bear and Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom released their trippy collaborative album Reset on August 12, 2022, which featured sounds reminiscent of the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds. Both musicians have just announced that they will be releasing a full dub rework of the record titled Reset in Dub.

Videos by American Songwriter

Reset in Dub will be released digitally on August 18. For the album’s rework, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom worked with producer Adrian Sherwood.

In an official statement regarding Reset in Dub, Panda Bear said, “I like big empty spaces; I like malls when there’s no one there and the beach in the wintertime—visually it’s simple and uncluttered and the noise of the surf drowns out everything else, so I suppose it’s no surprise I’ve always liked the sound of dub. And though some stuff bears its mark more than others I’d wager you can find residues of it in everything I’ve done.

RELATED: Animal Collective Releases 22-Minute Single, “Defeat”

“As a fan of Adrian’s I was excited when Pete [Kember aka Sonic Boom] suggested we ask him to do some dubs of Reset tracks, but as they started to come through it was clear what he was working on was much more than a dub,” Panda Bear added. Reset in Dub feels like the thing filtered through a prism and it recontextualizes the OG.”

Sonic Boom also put in his two cents regarding the full dub rework of Reset. He stated, “This is a complete reset of Reset from myself and the On-U Sound crew. Being a fan of Animal Collective and Spacemen 3, when it was suggested we do this together I loved the idea and relished the challenge.

“We talked about influences, old records, mixing techniques and made a plan, which was to keep all the elements of trippy fun, but with added menace, groove and an ultra active mix for the ‘heads,’” Sonic Boom added. “Very happy and proud of the result.”

Check out the full tracklist for Reset in Dub below:

01 Gettin’ to the Point Dub (Adrian Sherwood Reset in Dub Remix)

02 Go On Dub (Adrian Sherwood Reset in Dub Remix)

03 Everyday Dub (Adrian Sherwood Reset in Dub Remix)

04 Edge of the Edge Dub (Adrian Sherwood Reset in Dub Remix)

05 In My Body Dub (Adrian Sherwood Reset in Dub Remix)

06 Whirlpool Dub (Adrian Sherwood Reset in Dub Remix)

07 Danger Dub (Adrian Sherwood Reset in Dub Remix)

08 Living in the After Dub (Adrian Sherwood Reset in Dub Remix)

09 Everything’s Been Leading to This Dub (Adrian Sherwood Reset in Dub Remix)

(Photo Credit: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)