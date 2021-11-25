Paramount+ Grows Original Music Programming with Oasis Documentary

Paramount+ is building itself out to be a go-to destination for all music fans. With the recent release of the new Oasis documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996, the streaming network has created a stellar lineup of music programming.

The Oasis documentary, which marks the 25th anniversary of the band’s record-breaking concerts, follows hot on the heels of a recent string of original docs/series about A-list musicians that have aired on Paramount+:

Madame X, – A concept film capturing Madonna’s theater show performed in front of sold-out audiences worldwide in 2019 & 2020. Filmed in Lisbon & Paris, Madonna is joined onstage by 50 global performers including her children, & the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity,” said Madonna.

star-crossed : the film, – star-crossed by Kacey Musgraves. The film inspired by the album. A modern tragedy in 3 acts. Starring Kacey Musgraves & directed by Bardia Zeinali. With appearances by Eugene Levy, Victoria Pedretti, Princess Nokia, Symone & Megan Stalter.

From Cradle to Stage – From Cradle to Stage is a new, six-part, unscripted television series from Director Dave Grohl, based on the critically acclaimed book by his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl. Each episode features Dave and Virginia as they take an extremely personal journey home with a fellow musician. They visit their mothers and learn how each artist was nurtured and fostered as a young talent giving them the tools to survive the turbulence of success. The series includes episodes with Pharrell Williams, Brandi Carlile, Geddy Lee of Rush, Country star Miranda Lambert, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds. Honest, humorous, and emotional, these dynamic relationships form the profound journey that is From Cradle to Stage.

MTV’s Behind the Music – Behind the Music is back! The groundbreaking and prolific music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences featuring artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style.

In addition, Paramount+ is also streaming the two-hour CBS special, Adele One Night Only, which aired on CBS on November 14 and featured Adele performing new music from her new album 30 along with an exclusive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the stories behind it.

