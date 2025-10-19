Music Heals—and Now Science Proves It

Anyone who attended the Eras Tour will likely attest to the healing powers of music. But while these claims are typically made in jest, science suggests that they may be more literal than we think.

Researchers have long known that music can serve as a distraction from acute or chronic pain. But more recent studies indicate that listening to your favorite song can actually help alleviate pain, not just take your mind off it.

According to the Associated Press, researchers at Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands conducted a study on 548 people to determine how listening to various genres of music affected their ability to withstand pain. They chose classical, rock, pop, urban and electronic. All seemed to help, but the most effective genre largely depends on personal preference.

“The more people listened to a favorite genre, the more they could endure pain,” said co-author Emy van der Valk Bouman. “A lot of people thought that classical music would help them more. Actually, we are finding more evidence that what’s best is just the music you like.”

Turns out, Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” can help heal you — as long as you made the active decision to listen to it. “It’s one thing that people can have control over if they have a chronic condition — it gives them agency,” said Claire Howlin, director of the Music and Health Psychology Lab at Trinity College Dublin.

California Nurse Helps Heal Patients With Music

As a registered nurse in the recovery unit of UC San Diego Health, Rod Salaysay has plenty of tools in his arsenal to help patients recuperate. Some are more traditional, like a stethoscope—others are his guitar and ukulele.

To help patients manage their pain after surgery, Salaysay relies on a mixture of music and medication. The musician takes requests, playing everything from “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to Spanish folk songs.

“It gives me so much satisfaction knowing I went above and beyond what’s being asked as a nurse and sharing something that could potentially steer them towards hopefulness and better outcomes in their recovery,” Salaysay said.

