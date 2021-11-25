Jimmie Allen’s 1-Month-Old Daughter Rushed to Hospital

One day after Jimmie Allen’s wife, Alexis, shared the news that both their children were sick, the couple’s youngest daughter, Zara, was rushed to the hospital.

Allen took to his Instagram story with a message for the doctors at the hospital:

“Attention Doctors, if the parent of your one-month-old patient tells you the child [is] having a hard time breathing and the only thing your lazy self wants to do is check her heart rate and temperature [and] send them home, find another career,” Jimmie wrote on his Instagram story. “Your job is to save lives so do it.”

He continued, “Now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color, stopped breathing, and is being rushed to another hospital. Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara’s color. She can breath [sic] again. Gonna be a rough night.”

Prior to Allen’s post, Alexis had shared the news in her Insta story that she was turned away from the hospital with her sick baby. “Basically if your child isn’t blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That’s been my last 24 hours,” she wrote. “Not one doctor has taken the time to actually listen and make sure she’s really okay – 10 min in and outs [sic]. What this nurse mama is seeing/hearing is so frightening.”

Luckily the young family was able to get the help they needed after their baby was rushed to a different hospital. Alexis has since given an update on little Zara, who isn’t quite out of the woods yet.

“The hardest days of my life,” Alexis wrote over a photo of her baby girl holding onto her finger. “She is stable but still needing oxygen and suctioning frequently. We will give you an update once Z is healthy and heading home with us,” she continued. “Thank you so much for all of your kind words and prayers it truly means the world to our family.”

Allen and his wife Alexis, who married in 2020, share two daughters Zara, 1 month, and 20-month-old Naomi Bettie.. Allen is also the father of 7-year-old Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

