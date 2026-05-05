Patsy Cline and Her Producer Often Butted Heads, but They Both Knew This 1962 Track Was a No. 1 Hit Immediately

The relationship between an artist and their producer can be a tenuous thing. Neither individual is right 100% of the time, though creative egos often lead them to believe they are. Such was the case for country icon Patsy Cline and her producer, Owen Bradley. Both were as passionate as they were hard-headed, which inevitably led to tension when picking out songs for Cline’s catalogue.

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“She’s Got You” was different. When Cline first heard the song in her kitchen over a glass of whiskey, she knew it was a hit. When Cline went to Bradley’s studio to play the song for him the next day, he knew it was a hit. Meanwhile, the songwriter, Hank Cochran, knew he was witnessing a rare sight: Cline and Bradley landing on the same page.

Patsy Cline Was Immediately Taken With “She’s Got You”

In the days leading up to Hank Cochran writing “She’s Got You”, Patsy Cline, Owen Bradley, and Decca Records were on the hunt for the singer’s next big hit. The previous year was a monumental success for Cline, thanks to tracks like “Crazy” and “I Fall To Pieces”. Cline and her team knew the pressure was on to recreate that chart performance or risk falling by the wayside altogether. “Hoss, I need a smash, especially now,” Cline told Cochran, per Honky Tonk Angel: The Intimate Story Of Patsy Cline. “And, God, if you find one, holler!”

It took Cochran a few days, but he found it. After finishing “She’s Got You” in about fifteen minutes, he called Cline to tell her the good news. She told him to come over to her house, where she was making dinner with Dottie West, and to bring a bottle of whiskey with him. Once he arrived with booze and axe in tow, Cline poured three glasses of liquor and waited for Cochran to share the song he called her next hit.

When Cochran finished the song, Cline poured another round and demanded he play it again. And again. The next time through, she learned the song herself. Cline’s interpretation of the song left her and Cochran in tears, and they knew then and there that they had to tell Bradley straight away. That next day, when they met with the producer, he quickly agreed that they would cut the record the following week.

Just like Cline, Cochran, and Bradley suspected, “She’s Got You” was a bona fide crossover hit. The song topped the Billboard Hot C&W Singles chart and peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100.

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