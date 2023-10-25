Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker to Be Honored During First-Ever ‘CMT Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music’

Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker are being honored during the first-ever CMT Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music television special set to air on November 15 at 9/8c.

Videos by American Songwriter

The two icons have undoubtedly paved the way for women in music through their remarkable careers and the special will highlight that with tributes from the artists they have inspired. Smashing Glass will merge performances with documentary-style storytelling leading up to LaBelle and Tucker each taking the stage to deliver a performance.

“We’re beyond excited to bring this electrifying and empowering new franchise to life by honoring iconic women who’ve fearlessly ‘smashed glass ceilings’ and kicked in doors, holding them wide open for past, present, and future generations,” Margaret Comeaux—the network’s Senior VP of Production, Music & Events, and Executive Producer—said in a press release.

“Both Patti and Tanya deserve to be celebrated for continuing to set the industry gold standard with boundary-breaking crossover success, bold, uncompromising lives and careers, and creating timeless music and impact that remains as powerful and relevant as ever,” Comeaux continued.

In addition to honoring Tucker and LaBelle, the event will also pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, Sinead O’Connor, and Tina Turner. Performers will be announced at a later date.

“Inspired by so many other women who have smashed glass ceilings before us, we’ll also pay homage to three other female juggernauts with in-show ‘Moments of Respect,’ nodding to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul who forever altered the path for women with her legacy of demanding ‘R.E.S.P.E.C.T,’ the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, who empowered the world with her resilience, and Sinead O’Connor, who broke the traditional ‘pop star’ mold and used her life and music to illuminate the world’s burning issues,” added Executive Producer, Patrizia DiMaria.

[RELATED: Tanya Tucker, Lukas Nelson Shine at John Prine Tribute Concert]

Tucker recently paid tribute to John Prine earlier this month at the second annual You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine benefit concert.

Tanya Tucker photo by Derrick Kupish and Patti Labelle photo by Whitney Thomas / Courtesy CMT