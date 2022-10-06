Patti Smith to Release a New Book, “A Book Of Days,” Inspired by Her Instagram,

Patti Smith has announced a new book inspired by her official Instagram account titled, A Book of Days. The book will comprise more than 365 photographs that capture Smith’s “life on and off the road” over the course of one year. It’s due out on Nov. 15 via Penguin Random House.

A description of A Book Of Days reads, “In 2018, without any plan or agenda for what might happen next, Patti Smith posted her first Instagram photo: her hand with the simple message ‘Hello Everybody!’

Known for shooting with her beloved Land Camera 250, Smith started posting images from her phone including portraits of her kids, her radiator, her boots, and her Abyssinian cat, Cairo. Followers felt an immediate affinity with these miniature windows into Smith’s world, photographs of her daily coffee, the books she’s reading, and the graves of beloved heroes—William Blake, Dylan Thomas, Sylvia Plath, Simone Weil, Albert Camus.

Over time, a coherent story of a life devoted to art took shape, and more than a million followers responded to Smith’s unique aesthetic in images that chart her passions, devotions, obsessions, and whims.

Original to this book are vintage photographs: anniversary pearls, a mother’s keychain, and a husband’s Mosrite guitar. Here, too, are photos from Smith’s archives of life on and off the road, train stations, obscure cafés, a notebook always nearby. In wide-ranging yet intimate daily notations, Smith shares dispatches from her travels around the world.”

Find the album cover below and pre-order A Book of Days, HERE.

Smith is set to embark on an accompanying 12-date book tour. Per the listening, she will present a series of “Songs and Stories” at the events. The tour will kick off at Strand Books in New York on Nov. 14. Earlier this year, Smith said she has plans to release “one more album.” Her 11th and most recent full-length, Banga, came out in 2012.

Photo by Karen Sheinheit / Jesse Smith & Patti Smith