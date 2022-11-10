Paul McCartney Announces Career-Spanning ‘7” Inch Singles’ Vinyl Collection

On the heels of releasing his McCartney trilogy in a box set, Paul McCartney has announced a new collection called The 7” Singles. The career-spanning boxset will highlight the best of the singer’s solo discography.

There are 163 tracks overall – totaling 10 hours of music from Macca – with each box containing a randomly selected exclusive test pressing of one of the singles. The special release is slated for Dec. 2, is limited to 3000 copies, and is personally curated by McCartney.

In addition to revisiting his stellar catalog, fans will also receive a 148-page book with a personal forward by the former Beatle, an essay by music journalist Rob Sheffield, extensive chart information, liner notes, and official artwork.

Ahead of the collection’s official release, McCartney has shared the 2022 mono remasters of “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” and “Too Many People.”

Other tracks included in the collection are “Sweden,” “Another Day,” “Oh Woman, Oh Why,” “US Mono,” “The Back Seat of My Car,” “Heart of the Country,” “Love is Strange,” “Give Ireland Back to the Irish,” and “I Am Your Singer.”

“I hope the songs in this boxset bring back fun memories for you too,” McCartney said in a statement. “They do for me, and there will be more to come.”

McCartney released his 18th solo album, McCartney III, in December 2020. This summer saw the icon play a massive headlining set at Glastonbury. During his set at the Pyramid Stage, the musician brought on surprise guests Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen, and a virtual John Lennon.

McCartney said of the performance at the time, “One day, Peter Jackson rings me up and says he can take John’s vocals and isolate them so that you can play live with John on tour. He said, ‘Do you fancy that?’ That’s so special for me man. I know it’s virtual, but come on – it’s John. We’re back together.”

