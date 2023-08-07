6 Milestones in Paul McCartney’s Career

By most standards, Paul McCartney has had an enviable career. His tenure in the music industry has scraped perfection, only falling short of the mark less than a handful of times. Not only was he a part of arguably the most famous band of all time the Beatles, but his solo career has been just as lauded.

Macca has hit many milestones throughout his decades-long career. A list of his achievements could go on and on but, for brevity’s sake, here are just six of the most integral moments from the former Beatle’s career. Revisit these iconic moments below.

1. McCartney meets John Lennon – (1957)

For the first half of his career, McCartney was intrinsically tied to John Lennon. Even today, the Lennon/McCartney songwriting partnership is often discussed, nearly eclipsing either musician’s solo identity. What would become an era-defining songwriting partnership started at a garden party at St. Peter’s Church. That party featured a performance by a skiffle band called the Quarryman. The frontman of that band was none other than Lennon.

McCartney introduced himself in between sets. Though it was just a meeting between two schoolboys, something cosmic was being thrown into the works. The work that McCartney and Lennon made together is some of the most unforgettable in music history and it is all thanks to a chance meeting in 1957.

2. The Beatles’ first single released, “Love Me Do” – (1962)

Of course, McCartney and Lennon would join forces with George Harrison and Ringo Starr (and briefly Stuart Sutcliffe and Pete Best) to form the Beatles. The band released their first single in 1962, “Love Me Do.” There was no going back after the world got its ears around the blues-inspired track. Though it would take a few years, there soon wouldn’t be enough of the band to go around. “Love Me Do” was the first taster of the music that would prompt deafening screams from women around the world – the magic potion that seemed to make these four boys gods in the eyes of the rock-loving world.

3. McCartney calls it quits with the Beatles – (1970)

All things must come to an end – even the Beatles. Though McCartney helped to make the band what it became, he also cemented their downfall in 1970. By that time, tensions in the band were at an all-time high. Harrison was struggling with playing second fiddle to Lennon/McCartney and the songwriting duo was having some internal friction as well.

McCartney decreed that the band was broken up in a press release for his first solo album, McCartney. Though Harrison had already tried to leave the band and Lennon had successfully done so a few months prior, it was McCartney’s decision to let the world know he was no longer working with the group that most fans interpret as their official breakup.

4. McCartney releases his debut solo album, McCartney – (1970)

When one door closes, another one opens. By the end of 1970, the closing door for McCartney was the Beatles and the opening door was the endless options of what could become his solo career. He had a die-hard fanbase. He had the prestige. On paper, it seemed McCartney’s solo career was a sure thing.

Nevertheless, McCartney was viewed unfavorably at the time by those that were still licking the wounds caused by the Beatles’ breakup and others that couldn’t seem to get their head around Macca making the album completely alone.

Today, however, the album is considered a direct descendant of DIY musicianship and heralded for McCartney’s untouchable chops on a variety of instruments.

5. McCartney forms Wings – 1971

After his lukewarm debut as a solo artist, McCartney decided to give the band thing another try. In 1971, McCartney, his wife Linda, drummer Denny Seiwell, and guitarist Denny Laine started Macca’s second act: Wings.

Though not quite as paramount in the rock space as the Beatles’ tenure was, Wings still proved to be a successful venture for McCartney and restored him to his former glory of being an extraordinary frontman.

6. McCartney is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – (1999)

In 1999, McCartney was recognized for all of the achievements on this list and more with his solo induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The induction was his second time accepting the honor, following the Beatles’ induction in 1988.

His solo induction is a testament to how important McCartney’s solo career is, even when compared to the mammoth success of the Beatles.

Photo: MJ Kim / MPL Communications Ltd / Courtesy of Nasty Little Man