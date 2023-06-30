Dolly Parton Opens Up About Working With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Dolly Parton is going rock! The renowned country music icon is set to release her first rock album, Rockstar, which she says is some of her best work. The 77-year-old teamed up with several famous artists such as former Beatles Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, Elton John, Sting, and goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

Videos by American Songwriter

For the album, Parton decided to cover The Beatles’ track, “Let It Be” which will feature McCartney, Starr, Peter Frampton, and Mick Fleetwood.

Set to release on November 17th through Butterfly Records, Parton spoke to Absolute Radio, saying, “I’ve always loved that song. I recorded the song without them and then I thought, ‘Wow. Wouldn’t it be great if Paul McCartney would agree to play piano and sing on it?!’ And then I thought ‘wouldn’t it even be greater to have Ringo Starr – because that’s the last of The Beatles – play on that track?,”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Scores Second No. 1 on Classic Rock Songs Chart with “Bygones”

“Then, of course, we had Mick Fleetwood doing some percussion along with that, and then we had Peter Frampton who added a few things on it. I thought, ‘this is an all-star song!,” Parton revealed.

She went on to add, “But just the whole idea of having Paul, who I’ve loved through the years and just having them be on it… I just asked if they’d do it and they said ‘yeah’, and I was excited to death.

“They were so generous and so sweet about it. I was so, so touched with so many of the people on the album that they were so willing to do it.”

Consisting of nine original tracks and 21 cover songs, the album draws inspiration from her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the previous year. “I enjoy getting to do something besides my own songs or just country songs. I wanted to see what I could do for me and for the audience,” Parton said through a news conference.

“I went places that I didn’t even know that I was going to go… it was a joy for me, I have to say, one of the most fun things I’ve ever done.”

Rockstar also features special collaborations with Kid Rock, Pink, Joan Jett, Lizzo, Stevie Nicks, Simon Le Bon, Debbie Harris as well as other well-known musicians.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)