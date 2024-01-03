Paul McCartney Remember 2023, From an Assortment of Beatles-Era Photos to a Jet-Setting Tour

With the holiday season coming to an end, many people are taking a moment to look back at 2023 as 2024 quickly approaches. In just a few days another year will have passed with some already professing their resolutions going into 2024. But for Paul McCartney, he decided to do more than just remember the year as he captured it with photos. Sharing over twenty pictures on his website, the singer showcased a bridge between the past and present, making sure to honor the memories once forgotten and the road that made him an icon.

While fans can easily view the pictures showcasing McCartney throughout 2023, the collage comes with a simple message honoring the icon and the Beatles. “From an unprecedented exhibition of his Beatles-era photographs to a jet-setting tour that saw Paul play in Australia, Mexico and Brazil; a part-masterclass, part-memoir podcast; and, of course, a new Beatles song. 2023 has been a year to remember!”

Throughout the pictures, McCartney, who is 81 years old, proves that age is just a number as he continues to stay extremely busy. There are pictures of him with iconic artists like Ringo Starr and Dave Grohl. In another picture, McCartney sits down for a livestream event with none other than the famed actor Stanley Tucci. The singer also made sure to include a pleasant photo of himself enjoying the holidays with his wife Nancy Shevell.

Paul McCartney Uses A.I. To Work With John Lennon One More Time

Besides sharing a glimpse into his life, 2023 also marked the release of “Now and Then.” Taking over 40 years to complete, McCartney revealed how director Peter Jackson and his team used artificial intelligence to help bring the song to life.

Discussing the ability to hear John Lennon’s voice once again, McCartney recalled the experience with Billboard. “When we were in the studio we had John’s voice in our ears so you could imagine he was just in the next room in a vocal booth or something and we were just working with him again so it was joyfu. It was really lovely you know, because we hadn’t experienced that for a long time obviously and then suddenly here we were working with ol’ Johnny.” He later added, “It was kind of magical doing it.”

