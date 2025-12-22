Paul McCartney Reveals What He’s Looking Forward to the Most in the New Year and His Favorite Highlight of 2025

In the latest installment of his “You Gave Me the Answer” Q&A feature, Paul McCartney reflects on his eventful 2025 while also looking ahead to what he has in store for 2026.

As part of the feature, a fan named Sam asked the Beatles legend what he’s looking forward to the most in 2026.

“My new album!” McCartney declared. “We’re just starting to think about how to put that together.”

Sir Paul also revealed that he’s looking forward to the wide release of the Morgan Neville-directed documentary Man on the Run, “and all the activity that comes along with that.”

As previously reported, Man on the Run focuses on McCartney’s life and career following The Beatles’ breakup. The documentary focuses on Paul’s years with his post-Fab Four band Wings. Man on the Run will get its TV premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on February 25, 2026.

The 83-year-old rock legend also said he’s excited about his long-in-the-works animated film High in the Clouds finally getting finished.

“High in the Clouds … is being made and we’ve finished up all the recordings of the vocalists in the last couple of days,” he noted. “In animation you have to do the dialogue and songs first so they can draw to it, it doesn’t work the other way round. We’re well on the way with that which is getting exciting.”

High in the Clouds is based on a 2005 children’s adventure book of the same name that McCartney co-wrote. The movie will feature the voices of McCartney, Ringo Starr, Celine Dion, Lionel Richie, Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon, Hannah Waddingham, Himesh Patel, and other stars.

McCartney’s Favorite 2025 Highlights

The curators of McCartney’s website asked Paul what has been his “professional highlight of 2025.” McCartney pointed out, “The great thing is there’s so much suddenly happening. It’s like a log jam, loads of things have just come in.”

Among these, Paul listed his memoir, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, and its companion WINGS compilation. Both projects were released in November 2025.

McCartney said his favorite overall highlight of 2025 was probably the latest leg of his Got Back Tour. The 21-date North American outing kicked off on September 26 concert in Santa Barbara, California, and wound down with a November 24-25 stand in Chicago.

“The … tour was spectacular: the audiences were so warm and receptive,” Paul noted. He added, “[I]t was so successful and enjoyable for everyone involved.”

McCartney also explained that he especially enjoyed some of the more intimate shows he played in 2025. These included his three surprise clubs shows in January at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City; the Santa Barbara concert, and his November 6 performance in Nashville.

“[Those concerts,] where we didn’t allow phones … were really cool, because it’s a completely different type of show,” McCartney maintained. “People aren’t just holding up phones, so you really see the whites of their eyes. It’s lovely!”

McCartney’s New Year’s Resolution

A fan named Briony asked Sir Paul that classic end-of-the-year question: “What is your New Year’s resolution?”

“To be a good boy!” McCartney quipped. He then shared, “I normally don’t have one, but what comes to mind is things like ‘to eat sensibly.’ That’s always a good one.”

McCartney Is Offering an End-of-Year Giveaway

As 2025 winds to a close, PaulMcCartney.com has launched a special giveaway contest for members of McCartney’s online community.

Those who enter before January 4 at 11:59 p.m. GMT/6:59 p.m. ET will have the chance to win one of 10 special 2025 McCartney merch bundles. The bundles include a “Paul Rocks the Bowery” concert poster, a Venus and Mars 50th anniversary half speed- mastered LP, a copy of the Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run book, a three-LP version of the WINGS compilation, and a Wings themed tote bag.

Winners will be chosen randomly. Entrants must be at least 18 years old to be eligible. Visit PaulMcCartney.os.fan for more details.

(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)