Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Willie Nelson and Annie Nelson bring you “A Night For Austin” Fundraiser Event with an all-star cast to raise money with the Austin Community Foundation; June 10th at 8 pm Central.



“A Night For Austin “is a television and streaming event to raise money for the community of Austin wounded by closures and loss due to COVID-19 shutdowns.



It’s the brainchild of the legendary Paul Simon. The two hour, commercial-free telethon-style broadcast can be seen at anightforaustin.com and twitch.tv/luckreunion.



Performances from Simon, Nelson, James Taylor, and more will intertwine with appearances from Ethan Hawke, Renée Zellweger, Woody Harrelson, and Owen Wilson; all Texans with a strong love for the city and its people.



100% of the money raised will go to a fund managed by the Austin Community Foundation to be distributed directly to MusiCares Austin, HAMM, Central Texas Food Bank, Six Square, Southern Smoke Foundation, Red River Cultural District, and People Fund.



Austin, Texas, has, without a doubt, left a lasting impression on all who have spent any amount of time in the Live Music Capital of the World—a week for SXSW, a day’s stop on tour, business conferences, or years building careers and friendships—and right now, the city we’ve strived to keep weird all these years needs a little help to “Keep Austin Going.”



Locals will be able to watch “A Night For Austin” on CBS Austin (KEYE). Worldwide, “A Night For Austin” will be streamed on anightforaustin.com and at Luck Reunion’s Twitch channel, complete with a “virtual tip jar,”a direct link to donate throughout the evening. A full, ever-growing list of performers can be found below.



“We were incredibly honored and excited that Paul Simon and his team tapped Luck to produce this event and to benefit our own community of Austin,” said Matt Bizer, Co-founder of Luck Productions.



“It means a lot for us to be able to support this community that has always inspired and provided for us and we are excited to be doing it alongside an amazing group of talented individuals, organizations, artists who themselves represent the unique fabric and soul that makes Austin our home.”



“Everyone here at CBS Austin loves our Austin community, our hearts go out to the musicians, artists, and business owners who have struggled due to the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Amy Villarreal, Vice president and General Manager of CBS Austin/Telemundo Austin. “That’s why we’re proud to provide this commercial-free two-hour televised event as a means to help them out.”



“The coronavirus has completely upended live music in Austin, which is why we must come together to support the industry that makes our city special. Austin Community Foundation is honored to work with Paul Simon to bring much-needed relief to those who rely on the music scene for their livelihood. The funds raised through A Night For Austin will go to nonprofit organizations equipped to help musicians, producers, venue owners, and others persevere through these difficult times,” said Mike Nellis, CEO of Austin Community Foundation.



What: “A Night For Austin” a two hour, commercial-free telethon-style fundraiser



When: June 10th at 8 pm Central



Where: anightforaustin.com/donate, twitch.tv, or locally on CBS Austin (KEYE)



Appearances by: Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin, John Hiatt, Jerry Douglas, Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs, Ryan Bingham, Black Pumas, Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel, Augie Meyers with Los Texmaniacs, Flaco Jiménez with Los Texmaniacs, Patty Griffin, Alejandro Escovedo, Willie Nelson, Lukus Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., Britt Daniel (Spoon), Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-a-Whirl Band, David Ramirez, Charlie Sexton with Doyle Bramhall II, Terry Allen, Norah Jones, James Taylor, Ethan Hawke, Renée Zellweger, Woody Harrelson, and Owen Wilson.



About Austin Community Foundation: Austin Community Foundation is the catalyst for generosity in Austin. The Foundation brings together philanthropists, dollars, and ideas to build a better Austin today and tomorrow.



Austin Community Foundation is focused on closing the opportunity gap through research, pooled resources, and data-driven grantmaking. In 2019, the Foundation granted $37 million to the community, mostly through donor-advised funds. Founded in 1977, the foundation is the third largest charitable foundation in Central Texas by grants distributed. Learn more at AustinCF.org.



From the event organizers:

“All of us in the team behind “A Night For Austin” stand firmly against all forms of racism and hate, and wish to emphasize their full acknowledgment and sincere heartbreak over the current upheaval in our country, and across the world.



“We understand that cities and towns across our country have suffered devastating financial losses due to the global pandemic, Austin being one of many.



“With this in our hearts and minds, the crew and participants have decided to move forward with “A Night For Austin,” a broadcast event that has been in the works for multiple weeks.



“The hope is that the program serves as a reminder that coming together is the key to prevailing; while also following through on the mission to support the Austin community as it continues to recover and heal. Together we stand against racism. Together we support Austin.”



Watch the event June 10 at 8 pm Central Time here at anightforaustin.com

