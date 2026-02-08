Paul Simon’s Take on the Competition Between John Lennon and Paul McCartney: “They Wouldn’t Settle for Just Good”

It is no secret that Paul McCartney and John Lennon had a competitive relationship. However, when we hear about this relationship, it’s typically through eyes that have not shared the same lived experience. In other words, it’s not being told through a professional musician’s perspective. That being so, facts are misinterpreted, moments are embellished, and ultimately, the foundational truth is partially lost. One musician with a similar disposition who once set the record straight on the matter was Paul Simon.

Videos by American Songwriter

When it comes to the greatest songwriters of all time, Paul Simon is certainly one of them, and do you think he got there without a competitive drive? No, as competition is arguably embedded in every endeavor, obtaining a great ambitious mission. Now, that competition doesn’t necessarily need to be against another person, as that competition can also be simply against yourself.

Regarding this drive, Simon states in the book Paul Simon: The Life by Robert Hilburn, “I wanted my own parade. That’s a competitive drive I had, for whatever reason, whether it was in my nature or it came from my family or from my neighborhood — probably a father thing.”

The Relatable Lens Looked Through by Paul Simon

Competition is not a bad thing. While some artists might view it as an adulterant to the pure artistic process, others view it as fuel on the fire. Simon, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon were seemingly of the latter school of thought. According to Simon, the two Beatles were better off for having this healthy creative rivalry.

“Simply wanting to make the best music can make you competitive,” said Simon. “You have no idea how competitive John Lennon was around Paul McCartney. When I first met them, I felt like someone had taken all the oxygen out of the room. I almost couldn’t breathe, they were so competitive, and that’s what made them so great. They wouldn’t settle for just good. That was me, too,” he added.

When it comes to creating truly great art, everyone has their process. Some folks like to keep it light and unserious; others, including the individuals above, wanted to have an edge and stakes that set the bar, and consequently, their aim, higher. We can all likely agree that this competition benefited all the parties mentioned in this article. While detriments might have come from it, they did in fact make history in part because of it.

Photo of Paul Simon Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images