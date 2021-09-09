Pavement Reunite for 2022 Tour

Pavement has reunited for a European tour in 2022, which will mark the first time the band has performed live together since their first reunion in 2010.

Initially calling it quits after a decade together in 1999, Pavement last reunited for a worldwide tour in 2010, around the 10-year anniversary of their fifth and final album together Terror Twilight. In 2010, the band also released the best of compilation Quarantine The Past, along with the rarities collection, A Secret History, Vol 1, in 2015 and a number of deluxe reissues of the band’s first four studio albums Slanted And Enchanted, Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain, Wowee Zowee, and Brighten The Corners.

Now a decade removed from their final show together in Buenos Aires in November of 2010, the band is scheduled to play 18 European dates kicking off with two shows at Primavera Sound in June 2022 before heading to the UK in October, including a four-night residency at Roundhouse in London, and working their way through the rest of Europe throughout November 2022.

The band first announced their reunion show at Primavera Sound 2020, also marking the 20th anniversary of Terror Twilight. The festival was later postponed due to the pandemic and again for its 2021 edition, which is now rescheduled for June 2-12, 2022.

Though reunited, frontman Stephen Malkmus insists there won’t be any new songs mixed into the setlist.

“We’re just doing the live shows,” said Malkmus. “I just think we should try and be like the 1990s—that’s the goal, and to the best of my ability, tap into the vibe of what the band was. It’s pretty much just pure nostalgia in my mind, but I want to try and get that right.”