Phoebe Bridgers Backs Her Latest Label Signees MUNA with a Feature on Their New Single & Music Video “Silk Chiffon”

After signing the Los Angeles-based trio MUNA to her record label, Saddest Factory, earlier this year, Phoebe Bridgers steps in for a shimmering feature on their first label single “Silk Chiffon.” The electro-pop outfit—comprised of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson—first caught Bridgers’ attention following the release of their debut album ‘About U’ in 2017. Their sophomore effort in 2019, ‘Saves The World’ re-enforced the talent that put them on the pop culture radar.

In May 2021, the band signed a $10 million record deal with Bridgers, and “Silk Chiffon” kicks off what will be their third studio album, and debut as part of the Saddest Factory family.

Please welcome MUNA to the office. pic.twitter.com/E4z1DvgUmK — Saddest Factory Records (@SaddestFactory) May 19, 2021

“’Silk Chiffon’ is a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to,” guitarist and producer McPherson shared in a statement about the track. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the band described their latest track as “fun to write.” MUNA added “We often write such dark music, so it felt really exciting to explore a light and colorful world. We hope the powerful sapphic energy of this song summons the ghost of Lilith Fair.”

The video, directed by Ally Pankiw, draws inspiration from Jamie Babbit’s 1999 cult film But I’m a Cheerleader.

Kicking off September 8, MUNA will go on tour with Phoebe Bridgers in Indianapolis with a support spot for Bleachers on September 23 in Philadelphia. The band is then scheduled to tour with Kacey Musgraves next year.

Check out tour dates below. Tickets and more information are available, here.

SEPTEMBER 2021

8 – Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater*

10 – Evanston, IL, SPACE (headline show)

11 – Minneapolis, MN, Surly Field*

12 – Madison, WI, Breese Field*

14 – Detroit, MI, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre*

15 – Lewiston, NY, Artpark*

17 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE*

18 – Columbus, OH, Express Live Outdoor Stage*

19 – Charlotte, NC, Metro Credit Amphitheatre*

21 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater*

23 – Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage at the Mann^

25 – New York, NY, Governor’s Ball Festival

25 – New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom (headline show)

26 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion*

27 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion*

29 – Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (headline show)

JANUARY 2022

19 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Center#

20 – Chicago, IL, United Center#

21 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center#

23 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (headline show)

24 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena#

16 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Arena#

27 – Boston, MA, TD Garden#

FEBRUARY 2022

3 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena#

5 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden#

9 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena#

11 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena#

14 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines#

16 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena#

19 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena#

20 – Los Angeles, CA, Staples#

* with Phoebe Bridgers

^ with Bleachers

# with Kacey Musgraves