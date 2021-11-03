Pavement Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

California-born rock band Pavement has officially announced their new 2022 North American tour dates—and there are many!

The “Cut Your Hair” group shared the news via their social media, tweeting, “Yup: 2022 Tour Dates on sale THIS Friday! http://Pavementband.com“

The 42-date trek kicks off on September 7, 2022, in San Diego, making stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more before heading overseas to London, Stockholm, Berlin, and Amsterdam. The tour will wrap for two nights in Dublin, Ireland on November 10 -11.

Having initially called it quits in 1999, the band announced their reunion earlier this year for a string of European tour dates.

“We’re just doing the live shows,” said Malkmus then. “I just think we should try and be like the 1990s—that’s the goal, and to the best of my ability, tap into the vibe of what the band was. It’s pretty much just pure nostalgia in my mind, but I want to try and get that right.”

Check out the full list of Pavement tour dates below:

9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10.17.22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10.18.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10.19.22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10.23.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10.30.22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

Photo: Tarina Westlund / Matador Records