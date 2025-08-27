How James Ingram Brought Life to the Scenario Behind “I Don’t Have The Heart”

Songwriters obviously strive to write an incredible song every time out. But that’s only half of it if they’re not performers. They then have to find that voice that elevates the song and sends it into the stratosphere. Other artists might have been able to score a big hit with “I Don’t Have The Heart”, because it’s exceedingly well-written and relatable. But it’s hard to imagine anybody doing any better with it than James Ingram, who took it all the way to No. 1 in 1990.

Solo Slump

James Ingram had established himself as one of the memorable voices of the 80s. But that didn’t necessarily translate into solo success. He was known for his association with Quincy Jones, some very successful duets, and for being one of the performers on “We Are The World”.

He did very well on the R&B charts throughout the 80s. But he never hit too high on the pop charts with a solo effort. Ingram was also a writer, notably co-writing Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” with Quincy Jones. When he broke through as a pop artist, however, he did it with a song that was pitched to him by a relatively new songwriting team.

“Heart” Healthy

“I Don’t Have The Heart” was the first song that Allan Rich and Jud Friedman ever wrote together. Rich had the idea behind the chorus and a few lines in place, all of which Friedman loved. They filled in the rest. Once they’d made the demo, they looked up Ingram’s home address and sent it directly to him, feeling he’d be ideal to sing the song.

About a year went by before Ingram, who’d been out on tour, called the duo back to tell them he loved the song and wanted to record it. The finished recording actually contained elements of the original demo, with some embellishments added by legendary producer Thom Bell.

Ingram’s record company was trying to modernize his sound. That’s why the songs they originally released from the album It’s Real were uptempo with New Jack Swing overtones. Finally, after Ingram insisted, they gave “I Don’t Have The Heart” a chance. In 1990, more than a year after it first came out as an album cut, the song arrived as a single. And it ended up topping the pop charts.

Behind the Lyrics of “I Don’t Have The Heart”

“I Don’t Have The Heart” deals with the conflict raging inside someone who knows they can’t be what their lover needs, yet doesn’t want to break their heart. The chorus spells it out. “I don’t have the heart to hurt you,” Ingram intones. “It’s the last thing I want to do/But I don’t have the heart to love you/Not the way you want me to.”

In the first verse, we find out that the girl is hopeful about the relationship, her face “beaming.” The second verse finds the guy struggling to make her understand his position. “I’m trying to say this as gently as I can,” he moans. When the middle eight comes around, he again tries to get through to her: “You’re so trusting and hoping/Hoping that love will start/But I don’t have the heart.”

As mentioned above, “I Don’t Have The Heart” works as a song because he it expertly details a relatable situation. But James Ingram’s performance, which makes you feel every bit of agony the protagonist is undergoing, takes the words and notes on the page and brings them to heartbreaking life.

Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images