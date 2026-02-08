How Much Money Will Bad Bunny Be Paid for His Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Fresh off three wins at last week’s 68th annual Grammy Awards—including Album of the Year—Bad Bunny is now gearing up for an equally grand stage: the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Puerto Rican rapper certainly has the credentials for music’s biggest stage, ranking among Spotify’s top three most-streamed artists every year since 2020. (Last year, he took the crown, dethroning Taylor Swift.)

Videos by American Songwriter

With a reported net worth of $100 million, exactly how much did the Super Bowl shell out to secure Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance this year? The answer may surprise you.

According to multiple reports, the “DTMF” singer, 31, will take the stage Sunday (Feb. 8) for free. Historically, the NFL has not paid artists for the coveted 13-minute slot.

“We do not pay the artists,” an NFL spokesperson told Forbes in 2016. “We cover expenses and production costs.”

Apple Music, which has sponsored the event for the last few years, will assist with production costs like the stage, lights, and outfits. According to Cosmopolitan, it’s not entirely clear if performers receive a payout from the show’s sponsors.

Bad Bunny Will Likely Make Money off His Super Bowl Halftime Performance Anyway

That’s not to say that there’s absolutely nothing in it for the performers. After last year’s iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Kendrick Lamar saw streams for his earth-shattering 2024 song “Not Like Us” soar 430 percent, according to Variety.

The year before, Usher’s halftime show performance brought the R&B legend a 550 percent increase in streams.

“After a major live show, many fans head straight to Spotify. The same is true for the Super Bowl halftime show each year,” Monica Herrera Damashek, head of label partnerships at Spotify, previously told Cosmopolitan.

[RELATED: “You Have 4 Months To Learn”: Bad Bunny Addresses Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy on ‘SNL’]

So, while Bad Bunny may not receive a massive check from the NFL, his Super Bowl halftime show performance is essentially a 13-minute commercial for his discography. And the exposure will likely translate directly into a not-insubstantial revenue boost for the six-time Grammy Award winner, Damashek said.

While each artist has their own agreement with rights holders—details that Spotify isn’t directly involved in—we do see the impact in our payouts,” she added. “These cultural moments consistently drive significant boosts in both streams and earnings.”

The New England Patriots will face off against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Coverage kicks off on NBC, NFL+, and Peacock at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Featured image by Jaime SALDARRIAGA / AFP via Getty Images