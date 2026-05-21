The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson Says He Caused the Band’s Breakup to Be “Cruel”

Chris Robinson is speaking out about The Black Crowes’ 2015 split. During an appearance on the Mohr Stories podcast, Robinson admitted that he was to blame for the breakup of the band, which he co-founded with his brother, Rich Robinson, in 1984.

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“I had to remove myself because I was heartbroken about the whole thing. I was angry,” Robinson admitted. “I felt that I was in a situation that that was the only thing I could control.”

With that in mind, when Robinson’s manager asked him what he wanted to stay in the band, Robinson took the opportunity to end things.

“I knew this would be the nail in the head… I said, ‘I want more money then. If this is a cash cow, then I want my side of beef,’” Robinson recalled. “It’s not like I did it out of some random thing. I did it completely to put a nail in this thing.”

The reason behind his decision, Robinson said, was pure anger.

“I was so angry that I felt the Black Crows had just become this thing… [where] we’re out there just chasing money so everyone can live a certain lifestyle,” he said.” I was like, ‘I’m not here for that.’”

“I’m also completely aware and prepared for that to sound selfish, self-indulgent… but I felt like it was on me, as the front guy and the catalyst, as the leader of the band, because I’ve always been that,” Robinson added. “I did it to be cruel in a way too, because my heart was broken and my spirit.”

Robinson added, “I wasn’t going to allow my spirit to be broken by the business and the attitude and the culture the band had cultivated at that time.”

Chris Robinson on Reconciling With His Brother

Immediately after their split, the Robinson brothers did not speak for years, with each pursuing a music career on their own. After a while, though, they made amends.

“I went off on an incredible adventure, but that adventure, through its, trials and tribulations, led me back to my brother,” Robinson said.

The Black Crowes embarked on a Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary Tour in 2021. They started releasing new material together in 2022. Their latest LP, A Pound of Feathers, came out earlier this year.

“Everything has to happen for me to be here,” Robinson said. “All of it has to happen the way it happened.”

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for SiriusXM