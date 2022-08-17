New “Bonus-Filled” Edition of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Set for October Release

A new “bonus-filled” edition of the popular 1965 holiday soundtrack, A Charlie Brown Christmas, is slated to drop later this fall on October 14, just in time for the holiday season.

The new release, according to a press statement, will feature “hours of never-before-heard recordings from the Vince Guaraldi Trio.” The trio originally composed and performed the music 50-plus years ago.

Charlie Brown Christmas was recently certified five-times platinum and now it will be available as a reissue in a “variety of special editions, while the original mix gets an annual refresh of colorful vinyl exclusives,” according to the release.

The collection will be available in a “super deluxe” format with 4 CDs and one Blu-ray box set, or a “deluxe edition” as 2 vinyl LPs or one CD.

A “gold foil edition” featuring a collectible colored vinyl is due out September 16.

The collection will be available for pre-order in all formats.

Added the press statement, “The original 11-track album has been upgraded with a new stereo mix from the original two- and three-track sources by the Grammy Award-winning engineer, Paul Blakemore. Both the new mix and original mix can be found along with hours of unreleased material on the Super Deluxe Edition (available as a 4-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio collection box set or as an 80-track digital release). The new stereo mix will also be available alongside a selection of thirteen studio outtakes on a Deluxe Edition 2-LP or CD. All formats featuring the new stereo mix will release on October 14.

“For those who prefer the classic mix, the perennial 1965 version of the album will come housed in a striking, embossed gold foil jacket for 2022, while a variety of collectible colored vinyl variants can be found exclusively at select retailers. Plus, a limited-edition LP (750 copies), pressed on “Skating Pond” wax, is available exclusively at CraftRecordings.com. All gold foil versions will go on sale on September 16.”

Check out a preview trailer and a full tracklist below.

Tracklist – Super Deluxe Edition (4-CD/1-Blu-ray audio box set and digital release):

Disc 1 – A Charlie Brown Christmas (2022 Stereo Mix)

1. O Tannenbaum

2. What Child Is This

3. My Little Drum

4. Linus And Lucy

5. Christmas Time Is Here (Instrumental)

6. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal)

7. Skating

8. Hark, The Herald Angels Sing

9. Christmas Is Coming

10. Für Elise

11. The Christmas Song

A Charlie Brown Christmas (Original Stereo Mix)

12-22 Same Track List As Above

Disc 2 – The Recording Sessions (September 17, 1965)

1. Christmas Is Coming (#1, Take 1)

2. Christmas Is Coming (#1, Take 2)

3. Christmas Is Coming (#1, Take 3)

4. Christmas Is Coming (#1, Takes 4–5)

5. Christmas Is Coming (#1, Take 6)

6. Christmas Is Coming (#1, Take 7)

7. Christmas Time Is Here (Instrumental) (#2, Takes 1–2)

8. Christmas Time Is Here (Instrumental) (#2, Take 3)

9. Skating (Unnumbered)

10. Skating (#3, Takes 1–2)

11. Skating (#3, Take 3)

12. Skating (#3, Takes 4–6)

13. Skating (#3, Take 7)

14. Linus And Lucy (#4, Take 1)

15. Christmas Is Coming (#5, Take 1)

16. Christmas Is Coming (#5, Take 2)

17. Christmas Is Coming (#5, Take 3)

18. Christmas Is Coming (#5, Take 4)

19. Christmas Time Is Here (Instrumental) (#6, Take 1)

20. Christmas Time Is Here (Instrumental) (#6, Take 2)

Disc 3 – The Recording Sessions (September 21-22, 1965/Recording Date Unknown)

1. Christmas Is Coming (#1, Take 1)

2. Christmas Is Coming (#1, Take 2)

3. Christmas Is Coming (#1, Take 3)

4. Christmas Is Coming (#1, Takes 4–6)

5. Christmas Is Coming (#1, Take 7)

6. O Tannenbaum (#2, Take 1)

7. O Tannenbaum (#2, Take 2)

8. O Tannenbaum (#2, Takes 3–4)

9. O Tannenbaum (#2, Take 5)

10. Jingle Bells (#3, Takes 1–4)

11. Goin’ Out Of My Head (Unnumbered)

12. Christmas Time Is Here (Instrumental) (#6, Take 3)

13. Skating (#7, Take 1)

14. Skating (#7, Take 2)

15. Für Elise (Takes 1–2)

16. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) (#1, Take 1)

17. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) (#1, Takes 2–3)

18. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) (#1, Take 4)

19. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) (#1, Take 5)

20. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) (Rehearsal)

21. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) (#1, Take 6)

22. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) (#1, Take 7)

Disc 4 – The Recording Sessions (October 28, 1965)

1. Greensleeves (Take 1)

2. Greensleeves (Takes 2–4)

3. Greensleeves (Take 5)

4. Greensleeves (Take 6)

5. Greensleeves (Take 7)

6. Greensleeves (Take 8)

7. Greensleeves (Takes 9–10)

8. Greensleeves (Take 11)

9. Greensleeves (Take 12)

10. The Christmas Song (Take 1)

11. The Christmas Song (Takes 2–3)

12. The Christmas Song (Takes 4–7)

13. The Christmas Song (Take 8)

14. The Christmas Song (Take 9)

15. The Christmas Song (Take 10)

16. The Christmas Song (Take 11)

Disc 5 – Blu-Ray Audio*

1. A Charlie Brown Christmas (2022 Stereo Mix) (Hi-Resolution Audio)

2. A Charlie Brown Christmas (2022 Dolby Atmos Mix)

* not available in the digital edition

Tracklist – Deluxe Edition (CD):

1. O Tannenbaum

2. What Child Is This

3. My Little Drum

4. Linus & Lucy

5. Christmas Time Is Here (Instrumental)

6. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal)

7. Skating

8. Hark, The Herald Angels Sing

9. Christmas Is Coming

10. Für Elise

11. The Christmas Song

12. O Tannenbaum (Take 2/Recorded September 21, 1965)

13. O Tannenbaum (Take 3/Recorded September 21, 1965)

14. Greensleeves (Take 6/Recorded October 28, 1965)

15. Linus And Lucy (Take 1/Recorded September 17, 1965)

16. Christmas Time Is Here (Take 1/Recorded September 17, 1965)

17. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) (Rehearsal/Recording Date Unknown)

18. Christmas Time Is Here (Take 4/Recording Date Unknown)

19. Skating (Take 1/Recorded September 22, 1965)

20. Jingle Bells (Takes 1–4/Recorded September 21, 1965)

21. Christmas Is Coming (Take 3/Recorded September 17, 1965)

22. Christmas Is Coming (Take 3/Recorded September 21, 1965)

23. Für Elise (Takes 1–2/Recording Date Unknown)

24. The Christmas Song (Take 8/Recorded October 28, 1965)

Tracklist – Deluxe Edition (2-LP):

Side 1

1. O Tannenbaum

2. What Child Is This

3. My Little Drum

4. Linus & Lucy

5. Christmas Time Is Here (Instrumental)

Side 2

1. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal)

2. Skating

3. Hark, The Herald Angels Sing

4. Christmas Is Coming

5. Für Elise

6. The Christmas Song

Side 3

1. O Tannenbaum (Take 2/Recorded September 21, 1965)

2. O Tannenbaum (Take 3/Recorded September 21, 1965)

3. Greensleeves (Take 6/Recorded October 28, 1965)

4. Linus And Lucy (Take 1/Recorded September 17, 1965)

5. Christmas Time Is Here (Take 1/Recorded September 17, 1965)

6. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) (Rehearsal/Recording Date Unknown)

7. Christmas Time Is Here (Take 4/Recording Date Unknown)

Side 4

1. Skating (Take 1/Recorded September 22, 1965)

2. Jingle Bells (Takes 1–4/Recorded September 21, 1965)

3. Christmas Is Coming (Take 3/Recorded September 17, 1965)

4. Christmas Is Coming (Take 3/Recorded September 21, 1965)

5. Für Elise (Takes 1–2/Recording Date Unknown)

6. The Christmas Song (Take 8/Recorded October 28, 1965)

Tracklist – Gold Foil Edition (LP):

Side 1

1. O Tannenbaum

2. What Child Is This

3. My Little Drum

4. Linus & Lucy

5. Christmas Time Is Here (instrumental)

Side 2

1. Christmas Time Is Here (vocal)

2. Skating

3. Hark, The Herald Angels Sing

4. Christmas Is Coming

5. Für Elise

6. The Christmas Song