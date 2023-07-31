Pee-wee Herman’s Favorite Songs

As many fans learned today (July 31), Paul Reubens, the actor, and comedian famous for creating the Pee-wee Herman character, passed away last night after a six-year bout with cancer.

Sharing on Instagram, Reubens wrote, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art with you.”

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness,” Added a member of Reubens’ team on the social media platform. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Here, we wanted to celebrate Reubens’ career with some of the songs he was most associated with. While he didn’t necessarily write or perform all of these, let’s just enjoy a walk down memory lane.

“Tequila”

From Reubens’ 1985 debut Pee-wee film, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

“The Singing Train Hobo”

Also from the debut 1985 film, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, a little bit of Pee-wee singing on a train.

“Deep In The Heart of Texas”

A quick ode to Texas from the same 1985 film.

“Bird is the Word”

From the 1987 movie, Back to the Beach, starring Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello.

His TV show theme song

We all know it by heart.

The theme from his amazing Christmas special

A favorite around the holidays for many.

With Grace Jones singing “Little Drummer Boy”

Watch Pee-wee get up and dance as the great Grace Jones croons.

“Feliz Navidad” with Charo

Prior to his death, Charo talked with American Songwriter about her time with Pee-wee.

“I love him,” She said. “He is my brother. He is a genius. I had the time of my life. I was always watching his show in the morning on CBS and when he invited me and told me, ‘I want this Christmas special to last forever and forever.’ I flew from Hawaii and spent four to five days here in Los Angeles to get ready for his show.”

Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images)