Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Kent Blazy Releases New Album ‘From The Beatles to The Bluebird’

Kent Blazy has unveiled From The Beatles to The Bluebird. The project was inspired by the hitmaker’s visit to Liverpool and traveling to all the Beatles’ sites. The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer wrote all 11 tracks on the project, available now.

“The songs honor lots of people who have inspired me through the years,” Kent Blazy, who has penned songs for Garth Brooks, Chris Young and Danny Gokey, said in a release. “And as the Beatles said, ‘Some are dead and some are living.’ I had a great band and engineers and it was a joy to make this record.”

From The Beatles to The Bluebird was mixed and engineered by Chris Utley while mastering was done by John Mayfield of Mayfield Mastering. Musicians on the project include bassist Lee Francis, drummer Kevin Murphy and keyboard player Dennis Matkosky. Steve Allen provided vocals on tracks 1 and 11 while Blazy also shared vocal and guitar duties.

“Kent Blazy’s new album, From The Beatles to The Bluebird, is a musical journey from the ’60s English invasion, winding through decades up till today,” Allen added. “From first inspirations to endless gigs in bars to writing hit songs in Nashville, Tennessee, on Music Row, it’s all in there. Kent Blazy wrote all the songs except two co-writes with me. We rehearsed with the band once with Lee Francis on bass and Kevin Murphy on drums, and then we went into one of Nashville’s coolest old-school studios, Sound Emporium. We recorded all the basic tracks live in one day, feeling optimistic!

“All this makes a record that sounds both immediate and alive in the moment, and I believe it rocks and rolls and tells its stories with an energy you can’t help but feel,” Allen continued. “It’s an honest album about music and love. Optimism still rules. You can hear it in the sounds and the grooves of the songs.”

From The Beatles to The Bluebird Track list:

1. “February 9th, 1964” (Kent Blazy, Steve Allen)

2. “Beatles to the Bluebird Cafe” (Kent Blazy)

3. “Just Writing Songs” (Kent Blazy)

4. “Die Young” (Kent Blazy)

5. “Birds on a High Line” (Kent Blazy)

6. “Stay Wild” (Kent Blazy)

7. “Young Man Living In An Old Man’s Town” (Kent Blazy)

8. “Not Really Living” (Kent Blazy)

9. “Love to Love You” (Kent Blazy)

10. “The Gift She Is” (Kent Blazy)

11. “Deeper Into You” (Kent Blazy, Steve Allen)

