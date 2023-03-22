Peter Frampton to Release Vinyl Set of Three of His Biggest Albums

Peter Frampton is releasing a limited edition vinyl set of three of his most famous albums released between 1972 and 1975.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The Frampton@50 Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set features restored versions of three of Frampton’s early albums on vinyl, his 1972 debut Wind of Change, his 1973 follow-up Frampton’s Camel and the self-titled Frampton released in 1975. The set comes with a copy of the promo poster released with Frampton’s Camel and a certificate of authenticity from the singer himself. Only 2,500 copies of the box set are available and can be pre-ordered now. They will be shipped on July 28, 2023.

“I don’t usually listen to my own records after hearing them a million times while recording them. But when the test pressings for this remastered box set of my early solo albums arrived, I couldn’t wait to put them on my turntable,” Frampton said in a statement about the box set.

“I listened to all three albums and was whisked back in time,” he continued. “I noticed the hairs on my arms were all standing up and I started to get slightly blurry vision. It was such an emotional journey for me hearing these songs again, as the music and my life at that time all came flooding back. I have enjoyed being involved in every aspect of the production of this album set.”

Wind of Change features a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and appearances by Ringo Starr and Billy Preston, who played drums and piano on select songs, respectively. Frampton’s Camel was his first album to be recorded in the U.S. and marks the debut of “Do You Feel Like We Do,” which was released as a single in 1976. It reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has become a staple in his live shows. The singer continued his string of hits when Frampton dropped in 1975 containing “Show Me the Way” and “Baby, I Love Your Way.”

Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images