Peter Frampton is Returning to the Road on Never Say Never Tour

Peter Frampton is hitting the road.

On Tuesday (April 11), the rock legend announced that he’s heading out on the Never Say Never Tour in the latter half of 2023. The tour kicks off on June 21 in Huber Heights, Ohio, and visits a series of theaters across the country in cities including Boston, Niagra Falls, Charlotte, Orlando and Atlantic City before wrapping up in Sandy, Utah, on August 19. Tickets go on sale Friday (April 14).

In 2019, Frampton announced that he’d been diagnosed with IBM, a muscle disorder that impacted his ability to play guitar, and that his Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour would be his last. He also donated one dollar from every ticket sold to the Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at Johns Hopkins, which he founded after getting the diagnosis. The fund was set up at John Hopkins University where he’s receiving treatment.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never say never,’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible,” Frampton shares in a press release. “I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter.”

On July 28, Frampton will release the limited edition box set, Frampton@50, that features three famous albums from the early days of his career between 1972 and 1975: Wind of Change, Frampton’s Camel and Frampton.

“I listened to all three albums and was whisked back in time,” Frampton previously said about the box set. “It was such an emotional journey for me hearing these songs again, as the music and my life at that time all came flooding back. I have enjoyed being involved in every aspect of the production of this album set.”

Peter Frampton Never Say Never Tour Dates

June 21—Rose Music Center at The Heights—Huber Heights, OH

June 22—PNC Pavilion at Riverbend—Cincinnati, OH

June 24—Red Hat Amphitheater—Raleigh, NC

June 25—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre—Charlotte, NC

June 27—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre—Alpharetta, GA

June 28—The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre—St. Augustine, FL

June 30—Hard Rock Live Orlando—Orlando, FL

July 2—The Sound at Coachman Park—Clearwater, FL

July 3—Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live—Hollywood, FL

July 13—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion—Gilford, NH

July 15—Wind Creek Event Center—Bethlehem, PA

July 16—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

July 18—MGM Music Hall at Fenway—Boston, MA

July 20—The Theater at MGM National Harbor—Oxon Hill, MD

July 22—Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater—Mashantucket, CT

July 23—The Capitol Theatre—Port Chester, NY

July 25—The Capitol Theatre—Port Chester, NY

July 26—The Paramount—Huntington, NY

July 28—Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center—Verona, NY

July 29—Fallsview Casino Resort—Niagara Falls, ON

August 10—Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn—Troutdale, OR

August 12—Thunder Valley Casino—Lincoln, CA

August 13—Yaamava’ Theater—Highland, CA

August 15—The Masonic—San Francisco, CA

August 18—The Pearl—Las Vegas, NV

August 19—Sandy Amphitheater—Sandy, UT

(Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images)