The National Offers Look Inside Star-Studded Album with “Eucalyptus”

The National has offered another peek inside their upcoming album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

Their new song “Eucalyptus” is a pensive tune that thunders to life with urgent drums and melancholy strings.

“Throughout the record, there’s a lot of looking into the abyss and wondering if a relationship has run its course,” lead singer Matt Berninger said in a statement. “‘Eucalyptus’ is about a couple splitting up their possessions after a breakup — like, ‘What are we going to do with the spring water we get delivered, what’s going to happen to all these plants?’ It’s about all those little things you end up having to think about when you’ve become so connected to someone.”

Check out the new track below.

“Eucalyptus” follows the previously released singles, “Tropic Morning News” and “New Order T-Shirt,” all set to appear on the band’s forthcoming release. Dropping April 28, First Two Pages of Frankenstein will see collaborations with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Sufjan Stevens.

Following the album’s release, the band will embark on an extensive tour. See a full list of their upcoming North American dates below.

May 20 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

May 21 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

May 24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

May 26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

May 28 — Napa, CA @ Bottlerock Festival

May 30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

June 2 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

June 3 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

June 4 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

June 5 — Burnaby, BC, Canada @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

Aug. 1 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ~

Aug. 3 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl ~

Aug. 7 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ~

Aug. 8 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ~

Aug. 9 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ~

Aug. 11 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ~

Aug. 15 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ~

Aug. 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

Aug. 18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

* = w/ Soccer Mommy

~ = w/ The Beths

Photo by Graham MacIndoe / Courtesy of Grand Stand PR

