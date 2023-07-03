Peter Gabriel Shares Seventh Song From His Upcoming Album, “So Much”

Peter Gabriel has released the seventh track, “So Much,” from his impending album, Written and produced by Gabriel, a press release calls it a “simple song” that was made in collaboration with John Metcalfe, Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Gabriel’s daughter Melanie Gabriel.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I was trying purposefully not to be clever with this,” Gabriel said in a statement. “I wanted to get a very simple chorus but one which still had some substance to the harmony and melody. Something that was easy to digest but still had a bit of character to it.”

“‘So Much’ is about mortality, getting old, all the bright, cheerful subjects, but I think when you get to my sort of age, you either run away from mortality or you jump into it and try and live life to the full and that always seems to make a lot more sense to me,” he continued. “The countries that seem most alive are those that have death as part of their culture.”

For Gabriel, “So Much” is simultaneously a song about contemplating the future and enjoying the present. “Balancing them both is what the song is about,” he said.

Listen to “So Much,” below.

Gabriel has been releasing songs every full moon leading up to this album. This month’s full moon release comes with artwork from Henry Hudson. “I started looking at Henry’s work and thought it was great,” Gabriel explained. “He’s done some dense and intricate work with plasticine, but then he also has this other more expressionist, horizon work with different colors and they’re very simple and pure. I connected quite strongly with him.”

“There’s a universalness about the song,” Hudson added. “I think the relationship between that song and my horizon lines are quite poignant – dealing with our understanding of what time is, dealing with voids or horizons or places that can appear to be closer or further away.”

Gabriel hasn’t shared a release date for the full project yet but anticipates it to be coming out in late 2023 – around the time he is slated to head over to the U.S. for a tour run. He recently wrapped up a European leg of the i/o Tour and will spend September and October stateside. Find his full tour dates, below.

i/o The Tour 2023



North America

Friday, 8 September Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Saturday, 9 September Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Monday, 11 September Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, 13 September Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thursday, 14 September Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, 16 September Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Monday, 18 September New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, 20 September Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Friday, 22 September Buffalo, NY Keybank Center

Saturday, 23 September Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Monday, 25 September Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Wednesday, 27 September Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, 29 September Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, 30 September Chicago, IL United Center

Monday, 2 October Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Tuesday, 3 October St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, 7 October Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sunday, 8 October Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, 11 October San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Friday, 13 October Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Saturday 14 October Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Monday, 16 October Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wednesday, 18 October Austin, TX Moody Center

Thursday, 19 October Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, 21 October Houston, TX Toyota Center

(Photo by Phillip Massey/WireImage)