Peter Gabriel Shares Seventh Song From His Upcoming Album, “So Much”

Peter Gabriel has released the seventh track, “So Much,” from his impending album, Written and produced by Gabriel, a press release calls it a “simple song” that was made in collaboration with John Metcalfe, Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Gabriel’s daughter Melanie Gabriel.
“I was trying purposefully not to be clever with this,” Gabriel said in a statement. “I wanted to get a very simple chorus but one which still had some substance to the harmony and melody. Something that was easy to digest but still had a bit of character to it.”
“‘So Much’ is about mortality, getting old, all the bright, cheerful subjects, but I think when you get to my sort of age, you either run away from mortality or you jump into it and try and live life to the full and that always seems to make a lot more sense to me,” he continued. “The countries that seem most alive are those that have death as part of their culture.”
For Gabriel, “So Much” is simultaneously a song about contemplating the future and enjoying the present. “Balancing them both is what the song is about,” he said.
Listen to “So Much,” below.
Gabriel has been releasing songs every full moon leading up to this album. This month’s full moon release comes with artwork from Henry Hudson. “I started looking at Henry’s work and thought it was great,” Gabriel explained. “He’s done some dense and intricate work with plasticine, but then he also has this other more expressionist, horizon work with different colors and they’re very simple and pure. I connected quite strongly with him.”
“There’s a universalness about the song,” Hudson added. “I think the relationship between that song and my horizon lines are quite poignant – dealing with our understanding of what time is, dealing with voids or horizons or places that can appear to be closer or further away.”
Gabriel hasn’t shared a release date for the full project yet but anticipates it to be coming out in late 2023 – around the time he is slated to head over to the U.S. for a tour run. He recently wrapped up a European leg of the i/o Tour and will spend September and October stateside. Find his full tour dates, below.
i/o The Tour 2023
North America
Friday, 8 September Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
Saturday, 9 September Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Monday, 11 September Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, 13 September Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thursday, 14 September Boston, MA TD Garden
Saturday, 16 September Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Monday, 18 September New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Wednesday, 20 September Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Friday, 22 September Buffalo, NY Keybank Center
Saturday, 23 September Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Monday, 25 September Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Wednesday, 27 September Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, 29 September Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, 30 September Chicago, IL United Center
Monday, 2 October Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Tuesday, 3 October St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, 7 October Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sunday, 8 October Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Wednesday, 11 October San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, 13 October Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Saturday 14 October Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
Monday, 16 October Denver, CO Ball Arena
Wednesday, 18 October Austin, TX Moody Center
Thursday, 19 October Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, 21 October Houston, TX Toyota Center
(Photo by Phillip Massey/WireImage)