Viral Video Shows Couple Getting Engaged While at Taylor Swift’s Show

While Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour was stopped in Cincinnati, a Swiftie couple had an epic proposal at the concert. Tyler Browne, from Kentucky, proposed to his girlfriend, Ana Stone, while Swift performed “Love Story.”

Video from the proposal has gone viral on TiktTok, being viewed 2.5 million times and receiving over 400k likes. The video showcases Browne and Stone swaying side by side as “Love Story” plays. When Swift belts out the lyrics, He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, ‘Marry Me, Juliet, you’ll never have to be alone,’ Brown does just what the song explains. The two then embrace after Stone seems to say yes.

While speaking with WKRC, Browne said that he enlisted other fans at the concert to help with his proposal. He said, “I texted on my phone in my notes, ‘Hey, would you guys please help me? I’m going to propose to my girlfriend during ‘Love Story,’ and everyone around me, the band rallied, and we got the thing done.” Nine songs into Swift’s set, “Love Story” finally came, and Browne stated, “I’m like, ‘Please don’t mess this up,’”

Stone also opened up about what was possibly the most special moment of her life. She told the outlet, “He wouldn’t look at me until that part of the song, and I was wondering why he would not make eye contact with me or look at me. Everybody screaming around us when everyone turned to face us. I will never forget that because it was so precious.”

During the interview with WKRC, Browne and Stone both seem completely elated to be engaged. Stone is a die-hard swiftie, so the fact that Browne went out of his way to purchase floor seats to the Cinncinati show and learn all of the lyrics of “Love Story” in order to propose during the Eras tour is nothing short of dedication. Brown told WKRC, “She said yes, thank gosh. It was the best day ever,” With Stone adding, “It was the best day ever.”

The proposal was just one of several surprises that occurred at Swift‘s Cinncinati concert. After a trap door on stage failed to open, Swift performed a sprint to a secret door that was located further down the stage.

(Photo Credit: Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)