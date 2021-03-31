Phil Robinson Supports #SaveOurStages With “Transcendental Cowboy” Video Filmed At NYC’s The Bitter End

New York City songwriter Phil Robinson helped spearhead a livestream concert fundraiser last year to save The Bitter End, which remained closed due to the pandemic. The event, part of the #SaveOurStages campaign, raised over $24,000 and ensured the venue would be able to stay afloat.

Robinson remains committed to the cause and today he releases a live video performance of his original song “Transcendental Cowboy,” filmed in private at the legendary NYC songwriter venue. “Transcendental Cowboy” premieres in advance of The Bitter End’s schedule April 9 reopening. Directed by filmmaker Louise Lau of Offstage Tunes, the special visual is being released to raise awareness and donations for NIVA’s ongoing #SaveOurStages campaign.

Phil Robinson (Photo credit: Yasin Muhammad)

“‘Transcendental Cowboy’ is usually my encore song,” Robinson said. “It gives audiences the chance to yell at the top of their lungs, so it’s always a lot of fun to play live! I thought it’d be a great fit for the #SaveOurStages campaign because it highlights that LIVE engagement between audience and performer that we all live for. Performing the song in an empty venue as I do in this benefit video highlights exactly what’s been missing this past year and what we hope to get back once the pandemic’s over and our music venues can hopefully re-open.”

Watch the video premiere today at 7 pm EST at the link below.

Robinson’s forthcoming release Through The Middle is set for release later this year on his Roomful of Sky Music label. The National Independent Venue Association is an organization of independent music venues, independent promoters, and festivals, formed in March 2020 and based in New York, pursuing federal support such as business recovery grants and tax relief in the wake of COVID-19’s devastating effect on the live entertainment industry. For more information on NIVA, click​ ​here.