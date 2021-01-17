The Wall of Sound is Silenced

Phil Spector

JANUARY 17, 2021. The famously infamous creator of the Wall of Sound is dead at 80. He died in jail of what has been called “natural causes.”



He was one of the most influential producers of all time. He created the Wall of Sound to make dimensional and dynamic records before the age of multi-tracking.



He blew Brian Wilson’s mind forever with “Be My Baby.”



He produced The Beatles. Also Lennon and Harrison solo.



He wrote “Spanish Harlem” with Jerry Leiber.



He got convicted of murder. Lived out his last years in jail.



Much more to come about the man, the life, the music, and the murder.





The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued this press release this morning:



STOCKTON – January 17, 2021. California Health Care Facility inmate Phillip Spector, 80, was pronounced deceased of natural causes at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at an outside hospital. His official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner in the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Spector was admitted from Los Angeles County on June 5, 2009, for second-degree murder. He had been sentenced to 19 years to life for the shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson.

Before his incarceration, Spector was an influential record producer, musician and songwriter best known for developing a music production technique called the “wall of sound.”