Ranking All of Britney Spears’ No. 1 Hits

The world of pop music would look radically different without the presence of Britney Spears. From her globally successful debut album …Baby One More Time, which was filled with bubblegum pop, to her most recent urban-influenced, polished album Glory, Spears has proven that she knows no bounds when it comes to pop music.

While she’s had several Top 10 hits, it’s a surprise she’s only had a handful of No. 1s. In fact, most of Spears’ chart-topping hits arrived later in her career after her explosion in the late 1990s. Below, we rank all of her songs that have hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1. “…Baby One More Time”

The song that started it all. Spears was introduced to the world via her smash debut single, “…Baby One More Time” which proved her to be a bonafide force in pop music. From the legendary Catholic schoolgirl outfit Spears wore in the video to her voice that sounds deep and sweet, “…Baby One More Time” still holds up today and is still the best of Spears’ chart-toppers.

2. “Womanizer”

Following the release of “…Baby” in 1998, it would be another 10 years before Spears topped the Hot 100 again in 2008 with “Womanizer,” the lead single off Circus. With a siren-like introduction that immediately pulls the listener in, “Womanizer” is a pop banger from top to bottom. Here, Spears knows that her lover is cheating on her and spends the duration of the song calling him out on it. “Womanizer” helped define the sound of mid-2000s pop, making it her second-best No. 1.

3. “Hold It Against Me”

Spears came in full force with the lead single from her 2011 album Femme Fatale, “Hold It Against Me.” With a throbbing bass that leads into a cinematic-esque chorus, “Hold It Against Me” contains all sorts of pop power. Plus, the video finds Spears fighting against herself to symbolize battling her inner demons. “Hold It Against Me” marked a new era for Spears, so it’s no wonder why it shot to No. 1.

4. “S&M (Remix)”

When two titans in pop music come together, there’s no stopping them. That’s what happened when Rihanna invited Spears to be a part of the remix of her hit “S&M.” The racy track that celebrates sadomasochism culture finds these two artists daring to go where others haven’t. The song also proved just how powerful Spears is. The solo version of “S&M” debuted at No. 53 on the Hot 100 and eventually reached the second spot. After Spears put her voice on it, the remix debuted at No. 1, making for a legendary collaboration.

5. “3”

It’s no secret that Spears isn’t afraid to be risque in her music, and “3” is a prime example of this. The catchy bop is filled with double-entendre lyrics about a threesome with eyebrow-raising lines like, Countin’, one, two, three / Peter, Paul and Mary / Gettin’ down with 3P / Everybody loves. “3” is an earworm, but arguably the most surface-level of her hits.

