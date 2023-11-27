“…Baby One More Time” Choreographer Recalls Britney Spears’ Ambition on Set 25 Years After MTV’s ‘TRL’ Debut

The iconic music video for Britney Spears’ breakout hit “…Baby One More Time” dropped 25 years ago on November 26, 1998, and the choreographer who worked with Spears behind the scenes recently recalled her confidence, ambition, and work ethic on the anniversary of the video. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, choreographer Randy Connor reminisced on how hard Spears worked in the early stages of her solo career.

“It was an amazing time,” said Connor. “Britney was 17, and a ball of energy. It was really a dynamic situation between me and her. Britney was a hard worker, she was very confident. She really, really wanted it — and she worked for it.”

The video first premiered on MTV TRL about a month after the song came out, so the tension was high to produce something to match the anticipation of fans and critics. The song was a runaway hit, despite being turned down by both TLC and The Backstreet Boys, and quickly cemented itself as a cultural turning point for pop music and young, female superstars. The video would have to deliver that same energy.

One of the principal dancers on the shoot, Chris Sawyer, also spoke to Yahoo and recalled that Spears’ sudden stardom came at the perfect time. “When she came out, we were just getting off the Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna stage,” said Sawyer. “Her and Christina Aguilera, there was a new crop of ladies that were coming up as pop stars — a new crop of ‘Madonnas.’ I know Jive Records was patting themselves on the back because it was exactly the perfect time.”

The lack of breakdance and hip-hop moves was intentional, according to Connor and Sawyer. Connor choreographed something more soulful, picking up moves from jazz and modern dance to round out the performance and offset the bubblegum-pop sound. Instead of something mainstream, said Sawyer, the moves were more inspired by Janet Jackson and 1980s-style dance numbers. Sawyer also recalled Spears’ inexperience with professional dancing but said that didn’t stop her.

“She was still a new artist and kind of feeling her way around professional dancers,” he said. “She was like a freshman in college, learning and very observant, very quiet. She didn’t talk too much. She was just listening to Randy and listening to us, and working so professionally with all of us.”

Similarly, Connor remembered Spears being “nervous,” but open to feedback from the professionals. She was a quick study and a hard worker, traits she has carried with her throughout her career. “At the end of the day, [it worked] because she made it so beautiful and elegant,” said Connor. “Everything I gave, she embraced and took hold of it. She felt the energy and vibe I was going for and was completely open to receiving it. And that’s why it worked.”

(Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)