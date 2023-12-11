LIVE: ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals — Reactions, Results, and Recap from the Taylor Swift-Themed Special

Monday marks the first night of the Semi-Finals on The Voice. Last week the final 12 contestants took the stage in the first round of Live Shows, with three artists ultimately being sent packing. Tonight, the remaining nine contestants will perform covers of Taylor Swift’s chart-topping tunes in hopes of advancing to the next round.

Keep up with all the thrilling action from the episode in real time here:

Tom Nitti Thanks 'The Voice' Fans After Leaving Show

"Thank you everyone for the support. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it," Nitti wrote in an Instagram post. "I walked the road of my dream for a bit and loved every minute of it. I’m also quite certain I’m where in need to be right now."

"I ain’t ever giving up on this dream and my two kids know that. Without a doubt in my mind, I know they’re just as proud of me as I am of them," he added, concluding with lyrics from his Battles song, "'Til You Can't" by Cody Johnson. "'If you’re gonna love somebody, hold them as long and is strong and as close as you can, till you can’t' #prouddad #followyourdreams #nevergiveup #rebamcentireismyidol #thevoice #nbc."

A Look at Which 'The Voice' Contestants Remaining in the Running

Team Niall

Huntley

Nini Iris

Mara Justine

Team Reba

Jordan Rainer

Jacquie Roar

Ruby Leigh

Team Gwen

Bias

Team Legend

Mac Royals

Lila Forde

New episode of The Voice Airs tonight at 8/7c, Follow Along

There will be a new episode of The Voice on Tonight as we enter the Semi-Finals. For more viewing details click here, or keep tuned into our live blog to follow along on the episode.

'The Voice' to Honor Taylor Swift With Special Themed Episode Tonight

Tonight, the remaining Voice contestants will perform covers of numerous Taylor Swift hit songs. Swift is no stranger to The Voice, appearing on the show on multiple occasions, including in Season 17 as a "Mega Mentor."