Post Malone Performs His Heart Out at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Post Malone, who released his fifth studio album Austin on July 28, performed a Tiny Desk Concert for the first time in his career. The “Sunflower” singer seemed very excited yet nervous to be featured on NPR‘s concert series and implied that he was a fan.

“Thank you guys for coming and listening to the music today and thank you NPR for having me. I’m super excited to come on this show, and super nervous — never mind, I’m not nervous at all, actually,” Post Malone said. “I definitely wasn’t nervous when there were like 10 people in here and I’m definitely not nervous now that there’s a lot of people.”

Throughout the set, Post Malone played four of his most popular songs, “I Fall Apart,” “Circles,” “Sunflower,” and “Enough Is Enough.” “I’m on tour, and my voice is ‘balls’ right now, so I appreciate you guys listening and putting up with that,” Malone said in between songs. Post Malone has three dates left of his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour.

“You guys fucking rock, thank you for being nice to me,” Malone said before the end of his set. After the set, Malone revealed just how happy he was to be performing at a Tiny Desk Concert. “I’m sweating my ass off,” he exclaimed. “This is like a dream for me.”

Austin debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. “This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on,” Malone wrote on Instagram before the album’s release. “I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment.

“Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times,” Malone’s post continued. “I love y’all so much, and am ready to f—ing party with y’all. Cheers, and keep spreading love.”

In June, Malone was asked by 93.3 The Bull if he would ever release a country album. “I think I’ll do it whenever the time is right in the studio, and I’m just vibing, fucking around,” Malone responded. “I think it’ll be a fun time [and] I just like creating stuff and making everything.”

