Previously Unheard Queen Song With Freddie Mercury to be Released

Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen recently announced a never before heard song featuring Freddie Mercury.

In an interview on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show, Taylor revealed “[w]e did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about. And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery. It’s from ‘The Miracle’ sessions and I think it’s going to be out in September.”

Despite its secretive status, the track was no secret to May and Taylor. The duo knew about the song but had thought it was unsalvagable. May, however, revealed that they ultimately did polish the track for release. “[We] ​​looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that,’” he said. “But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this.’ It’s like stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful. It’s touching.”

Look out for what May calls the “passionate piece” release this fall.

As of now, Queen + Adam Lambert just finished their performance for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks the 70th anniversary of her reign.

Queen + Adam Lambert are currently on tour in Europe until July 25 for their Rhapsody Tour. It was originally scheduled for 2020 but due to COVID, it was rescheduled. Their next couple of tour dates are listed below.