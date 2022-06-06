Diana Ross Closes Out Jubilee Platinum Party With “Aint No Mountain High Enough”

Stars from both sides of the Atlantic joined forces on Saturday evening (June 4) in celebration of the British Monarch’s 70th anniversary on the throne. The Platinum Jubilee was held in London in front of Buckingham Palace.

Among the star-studded billing were Nile Rodgers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys, Queen, Duran Duran, Sir Rod Stewart, and Sir Elton John. The night’s closer, Diana Ross, brought the crowd to their feet with a pumped-up version of “Aint No Mountain High Enough.”

Introduced by comedian Lee Mack, the 78-year-old soul singer took to the stage in a white and black tiered dress, delivering soaring high notes backed by a grandiose orchestra. Watch the performance below. The noted favorite of the royals also performed renditions of “Chain Reaction” and “Thank You.”

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952. The Platinum Jubilee concert was held by the BBC in celebration of her long and storied reign. She is the first British Monarch to achieve a sprawling seven decades on the throne.

Other notable performances in the night were Queen with Adam Lambert singing an array of arena hits “We Will Rock You,” Rod Stewart singing the “official song of the jubilee” “Sweet Caroline,” and Duran Duran singing “Girls on Film” with the help of Nile Rodgers.

Photo by Henry Nicholls / WPA Pool/Getty Images