Priscilla Presley Remembers Last Time She Saw Daughter Lisa Marie

Priscilla Presley knew “there was something not right” with her daughter Lisa Marie‘s health the last time they saw one another. Both attended the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday (January 10) and were celebrating actor Austin Butler‘s Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Drama for his starring role in Baz Luhrman’s Elvis biopic. Just two days later, Lisa Marie died at age 54.

After the ceremony, Priscilla and Lisa Maria went to Chateau Marmont to celebrate. “We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs,” Priscilla told The Hollywood Reporter. “I tripped a little bit, because I had these high heels on, and [Lisa Marie] started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.’ It was fun, a fun memory.”

Soon after they sat down and ordered drinks, Lisa Marie said “Mom, my stomach hurts really bad,” according to Priscilla and they “immediately got up and left.” Two days later, she received a call from Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, who was living with her at her home in Calabasas, California at the time, and learned that her daughter was in the hospital.

“I got right in the car, but she was already gone,” Presley said. “I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother.”

Lisa Marie died Jan. 12, 2023. Her cause of death was revealed as “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction,” caused by scar tissue that developed after the singer-songwriter underwent bariatric surgery several years earlier, according to an autopsy report released on Thursday (July 13) by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Deputy medical examiner Dr. Juan M. Carrillo attributed Presley’s bowel obstruction to “adhesions (or, scar tissue) that developed after bariatric surgery years ago,” which was cited as a “known long-term complication of this type of surgery.”

On Sunday (January 22), Lisa Marie was buried at Graceland alongside her father and son Benjamin Keough, who died at the age of 27 in 2020.

The elder Presley is now the subject of director Sofia Coppola’s new film, Priscilla, a biopic based on her 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. Priscilla will explore some of the more uncomfortable parts of their relationship, including their age gap when they met; Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was 24.

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach