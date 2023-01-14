Lisa Marie Presley to be Buried at Graceland, More Tributes Pour in

Lisa Marie Presley is coming home to Graceland.

The singer-songwriter, who passed away after being rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency on Jan. 12, will be laid to rest alongside her late father, Elvis Presley, and son, Ben Keough, at the Memphis, Tennessee estate.

“Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son, Ben,” a family representative shared in a statement. Keough took his own life in 2020. He was 27 years old.

Presley’s mother, Priscilla, was the one to break the news of her daughter’s death, revealing in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Since her passing, tributes have poured in from the music industry and beyond. Tanya Tucker was among the many to pay tribute to the late star, recalling, “@lisampresley was such a kind beautiful soft spoken lady who knew that I had named my daughter Presley after @elvis. The first time I met Lisa Marie was when she was performing in Nashville. And I treasured that time together. So much I wanted to say, but just not the appropriate time! The one thought I have right now that’s so prominent is… they are together. Her and her Daddy forever…But still. There is no comfort losing such a young life… My thoughts go out tonight for @priscillapresley and all the family. The lights must be so dim at Graceland, but never in our hearts! Rest easy sweet angel. Tanya and family.”

Presley’s ex-husband, actor Nicolas Cage, also shared a message following her death. “This is devastating news,” he said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

The estate of her ex-husband Michael Jackson, to whom she was married briefly in 1994, has also honored Presley. “We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael’s former wife, Lisa Marie Presley,” John Branca and John McClain of the estate shared in a statement. “Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed as apparent in the official video for ‘You Are Not Alone’, and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together.

“Bringing these two special people together was a memorable moment resulting in a union full of genuine affection and care for each other. Our deepest sympathies remain with Lisa’s family. Our hearts are with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper, and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time.”

