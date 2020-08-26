If you own a quality guitar, it makes sense that you’ll want to show if off in the spotlight with a nice-looking guitar stand. The PRS Guitars Floating Guitar Stand will definitely turn heads with its modern, stylish look and secure, sleek design, whether it’s in the studio or in your home.

The stand, which retails for $139, features heavy duty construction, a weighted base for maximum stability, a three-pointed base engineered so the stand will not tip over, and a nitro-friendly foam headstock cradle. Visually, the length of the stand follows the neck of the guitar, minimizing the stand itself and shining the spotlight on the guitar itself.

PRS Floating Guitar Stand

The PRS Guitars Floating Guitar Stand is now available at PRS Authorized Dealers and from the PRS Guitars online West Street East accessories store. . Find a dealer or visit the PRS store today to order.

There’s even a video to give you a clearer picture of how it looks in action: