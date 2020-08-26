Rancid’s Tim Armstrong and Fender celebrate their ten-year partnership with today’s release of the Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat acoustic guitar, available now at a street price of $449.99. The Hellcat is based on the guitarist’s own 1960’s model, and features upgraded modern components including solid spruce top, onboard electronics and Tim’s signature Hellcat inlay.

“The Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat is the culmination of a decade of great work with Fender,” Armstrong revealed to Fender. “This model is very loyal to the original guitar I’ve had since I was a teenager and it played a starring role in many of my albums, shows and songwriting sessions. I can’t wait to see what it can do and inspire in the hands of other players around the world.”

To launch the release of the Anniversary Hellcat, watch Armstrong perform two of his hits in the video below, including “East Bay Night”, which was performed bayside at the Albany Bulb with Matt Freeman, Tim’s childhood best friend and founding member of Operation Ivy and Rancid, and “Telegraph Avenue”, which was performed at the exact address by Tim on his own as a throwback to his days of living and busking on Telegraph.

Based on Armstrong’s own instrument originally from the 1960s, features inspired by the guitarist’s preferences include:

Solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides

Maple “C” shape neck

High quality onboard electronics

Gold hardware and Tim’s signature “Hellcat and double skulls” inlay

Gloss black finish

Fishman® Preamp with tuner

Fender Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat acoustic guitar

In addition, the Fender Play app features Rancid songs like “Fall Back Down”, “Ruby Soho” and “Time Bomb,” where fans can learn the songs on guitar, bass and ukulele.

“Tim Armstrong is one of punks’ true guitar greats,” said Billy Martinez, VP Acoustic & Squier Divisions. “He has been an integral part in shaping the sound of American punk rock in the 1990s and his legacy is a true testament to his achievements as a guitarist. It is with huge pleasure for Fender to have worked with Tim for ten years and what better way to celebrate than by introducing our best-ever Hellcat to-date.”