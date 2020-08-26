Elton John Celebrates 50th Anniversary of His Legendary Troubadour Performance

On August 25, 2020, Elton John celebrates the 50th Anniversary of his career-catapulting performance at the historic Troubadour, in Los Angeles, CA. On August 25, 1970, Elton took the stage for the first time in the United States, a gig that would quickly mark the beginning of his legendary career. Playing to a star-studded, packed house of 300 people, Elton was introduced by Neil Diamond before performing for the likes of Quincy Jones, Peggy Lipton, Linda Ronstadt, Brian Wilson and Mike Love of the Beach Boys, Van Dyke Parks, Don Henley, Randy Newman, David Crosby, Leon Russell, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. His set consisted of songs off his debut album, in addition to many unreleased tracks such as the timeless “Your Song,” from his then-forthcoming eponymous album Elton John. The concert was highlighted by an extraordinary review from the Los Angeles Times’s music critic, Robert Hilburn, and has since been heralded as one of the greatest concerts of the rock era.

Also celebrating its 50th anniversary is the aforementioned, critically acclaimed debut album, Elton John. In celebration of this golden anniversary, a limited edition Record Store Day exclusive deluxe gatefold 2LP version of the record will be available on August 29, 2020. Pressed on transparent purple vinyl, the first disc features the 2016 remaster of the original album, while the second contains a selection of bonus tracks off the 2008 CD Deluxe Edition, never released on vinyl, as well as two previously unreleased demos of “Border Song” and “Bad Side Of The Moon.” On the 30th of October, the original Elton John album will also be released as a limited-edition gatefold 1LP gold 180-gram vinyl edition with download code.

Elton John will be available in the following formats:

Record Store Day 2LP Purple Vinyl Set

LP1 / SIDE A

1. Your Song

2. I Need You To Turn To

3. Take Me To The Pilot

4. No Shoe Strings On Louise

5. First Episode At Hienton



LP1 / SIDE B

1. Sixty Years On

2. Border Song

3. The Greatest Discovery

4. The Cage

5. The King Must Die



LP2 / SIDE A

1. Your Song (Piano Demo)

2. I Need You To Turn To (Piano Demo)

3. Take Me To The Pilot (Piano Demo)

4. Sixty Years On (Piano Demo)

5. Border Song (Piano Demo)

6. Bad Side Of The Moon (Piano Demo)



LP2 / SIDE B

1. Thank You Mama (Piano Demo)

2. All The Way Down To El Paso (Piano Demo)

3. I’m Going Home (Piano Demo)

4. Bad Side Of The Moon

5. Grey Seal

6. Rock And Roll Madonna

Limited Edition 1LP Gold Vinyl Set

LP1 / SIDE A

1. Your Song

2. I Need You To Turn To

3. Take Me To The Pilot

4. No Shoe Strings On Louise

5. First Episode At Hienton



LP1 / SIDE B

1. Sixty Years On

2. Border Song

3. The Greatest Discovery

4. The Cage

5. The King Must Die