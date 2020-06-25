‘The C.L.I.M.B.’ Podcast Dishes How to Nail a Publisher Meeting

So, you’ve landed that publisher meeting! First of all… congratulations! Now, how should you prepare for that meeting? Can certain preparations help you leave a great first impression?

In this episode of The C.L.I.M.B., host Brent Baxter shares some valuable insight into preparing for a meeting with a music publisher.

Brent Baxter is a hit songwriter who helps other songwriters turn pro by teaching them how to write like a pro, do business like a pro and by connecting them to the pros. His co-host, Johnny Dwinell, co-founded Daredevil Productions in 2012 with a focus on breaking artists in the digital world. Over the years, Dwinell has headed up digital marketing for cruises featuring popular artists like Tracy Lawrence, Ty Herndon, Jamie O’Neal and Andy Griggs.

Listen to this episode of The C.L.I.M.B. podcast below.