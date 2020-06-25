‘The C.L.I.M.B.’ Podcast Talks About Today’s Virtual Performing Platforms

Johnny and Brent discuss today’s world of online gigs and shows. They also talk about understanding specific platforms and how an artist can capitalize on the recent changes in today’s music industry.

Why do you need to know about the virtual world of performing? Well, with artists now streaming live shows and concerts online, it can be your time to shine! And the best way to shine is to have the BEST sound, lighting and most compelling live shows. You should also understand the platform you’re using and how each platform differs.

How does one do that? Find out by listening to this week’s podcast “Online Gig Set Up.”

Host Brent Baxter is a hit songwriter who helps other songwriters turn pro by teaching them how to write like a pro, do business like a pro and by connecting them to the pros. His co-host, Johnny Dwinell, co-founded Daredevil Productions in 2012 with a focus on breaking artists in the digital world. Over the years, Dwinell has headed up digital marketing for cruises featuring popular artists like Tracy Lawrence, Ty Herndon, Jamie O’Neal and Andy Griggs.