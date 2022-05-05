Queen’s “The Platinum Collection” to be Released as a Vinyl Box Set for the First Time

Queen’s The Platinum Collection is being released for the first time on vinyl. The compilation features all three of their Greatest Hits albums, chock full of chart-topping, award-winning classics.

Living up to its name, The Platinum Collection is certified 5x Multi-Platinum in the U.S. and was recently certified by the UK music industry organization BPI as having gone 8x Platinum. The limited-edition 6 LP colored vinyl set will be released on June 17 with a slipcase of brand new artwork. The set also comes with an exclusive 24-page 12″ photo booklet. See below.

The three hit collections available in the vinyl set are Queen Greatest Hits, Queen Greatest Hits II and Queen Greatest Hits III.

Greatest Hits was first released in 1981, eventually becoming the best-selling album of all time in the UK. Having sold over 6.8 million copies, the compilation is certified 9x Platinum in the U.S. The album features some of the world’s most beloved rock classics including “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Are The Champions.” Elsewhere on the record is the rousing “We Will Rock You”, “Another One Bites the Dust” and the soaring, gospel-infused “Somebody To Love.”

Greatest Hits II was released shortly after lead singer Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991 and spans the outfit’s career from 1981 to 1991. The era dawned a new outlook for the group as they dropped their guitar-heavy sound and embraced the power of the synthesizer. Highlights on the record include the David Bowie assisted “Under Pressure” and the humorously romantic “I Want to Break Free.”

Greatest Hits III, rarely available on vinyl, features their more contemporary offerings, the band members’ solo hits, and collaborations with other artists including Elton John, Montserrat Caballé, George Michael, and Wyclef Jean.

Queen, with lead singer Adam Lambert, is about to embark on a European “Rhapsody Tour” this month. Find more information on the tour, HERE.

QUEEN’S THE PLATINUM COLLECTION FULL TRACKLISTING

Greatest Hits – LP 1 – Side A

“Bohemian Rhapsody” “Another One Bites The Dust” “Killer Queen” “Fat Bottomed Girls”

Greatest Hits – LP 1 – Side B

“Bicycle Race” “You’re My Best Friend” “Don’t Stop Me Now” “Save Me”

Greatest Hits – LP 2 – Side A

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” “Somebody To Love” “Now I’m Here” “Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy”

Greatest Hits – LP 2 – Side B

“Play The Game” “Flash” “Seven Seas Of Rhye” “We Will Rock You” “We Are The Champions”

Greatest Hits II – LP 3 – Side A

“A Kind Of Magic” “Under Pressure” (Queen + David Bowie) “Radio Ga Ga” “I Want It All” “I Want To Break Free”

Greatest Hits II – LP 3 – Side B

“Innuendo” “It’s A Hard Life” “Breakthru” “Who Wants To Live Forever”

Greatest Hits II – LP 4 – Side A

“Headlong” “The Miracle” “I’m Going Slightly Mad” “The Invisible Man”

Greatest Hits II – LP 4 – Side B

“Hammer To Fall” “Friends Will Be Friends” “The Show Must Go On” “One Vision”

Greatest Hits III – LP 5 – Side A

Queen + Elton John – “The Show Must Go On” (Live, Theatre National de Chaillot, Paris, 1997) Queen + David Bowie – “Under Pressure” (Rah Mix) Freddie Mercury + Montserrat Caballé – “Barcelona” (Single Version) Queen – “Too Much Love Will Kill You”

Greatest Hits III – LP 5 – Side B

George Michael + Queen – “Somebody To Love” (Live, The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For AIDS Awareness, Wembley, April 1992) Queen – “You Don’t Fool Me” Queen – “Heaven For Everyone” Queen – “Las Palabras De Amor” (The Words Of Love)

Greatest Hits III – LP 6 – Side A

Brian May – “Driven By You” Freddie Mercury – “Living On My Own” Queen – “Let Me Live” Freddie Mercury – “The Great Pretender” Queen – “Princes Of The Universe”

Greatest Hits III – LP 6 – Side B

Queen + Wyclef Jean – "Another One Bites The Dust" (Remix) Queen – "No One But You (Only The Good Die Young)" Queen – "These Are The Days Of Our Lives" Queen – "Thank God It's Christmas"

