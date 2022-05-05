Spice Girl Mel B Dedicates MBE Award to Domestic Abuse Victims & Survivors

Mel B, born Melanie Brown, was recently awarded the title and induction into The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her charitable works. More specifically, Mel B is being recognized for her work with and services to domestic violence victims.

Initially known for her work as Scary Spice of the Spice Girls, Mel B became a patron of Women’s Aid, an England-based charity that aims to end domestic violence against women and children.

At the MBE ceremony, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge bestowed the honor upon the singer/philanthropist. “I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I’ve been doing,” Mel B said, as reported by BBC News.

“It’s amazing to have but it’s not just for me – it’s for all those other women,” she continued. “Especially because of COVID, there’s been such an epidemic of domestic violence, that’s been completely on the rise, and you know I’ve got an army of women behind me that need help and need to be heard.”

The former singer has been open about her own experiences with domestic violence and how those motivated her to advocate for others.

“People in these situations, they don’t feel like they have a way out,” Mel B told Good Morning Britain. “They’ve been already isolated from their friends and their family and that’s one of the major signs htat somebody is in one of those kinds of relationships, just like I was. So the oney way out is just kind of sporadically run, and you don’t know where you’re going or where you’re going to get the help. You probably don’t even have your own phone anymore, your friends probably haven’t heard from you in months. So we really wanted to highlight how it can just escalate very very quickly to you feeling so trapped and alone.”

DJ and presenter Simon Mayo was also honored at the event for his work in broadcasting and charity.

And now, if you want to take a page out of Mel B’s book, donate and learn more about Women’s Aid HERE.

Watch Mel B share her story on Good Morning Britain below.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stylist Magazine