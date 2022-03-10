Impromptu Violin Concert in a Ukrainian Shelter Goes Viral

On Sunday (March 6), an impromptu violin concert from a Ukrainian bomb shelter went viral and it features a haunting sound.

CNN writer Wynn Westmoreland shared the concert on Twitter, writing, “Impromptu violin concert in a Ukrainian shelter. Hauntingly beautiful. #Ukraine“

Check out the 48-second clip below, which has already earned over two million views.

The song is “What a Moonlit Night,” or in Ukrainian, “Nich yaka misyachna,” wrote Twitter user @LittleKinder.

Impromptu violin concert in a Ukrainian shelter. Hauntingly beautiful. #Ukraine https://t.co/NXoKTdSdoF — CNNWynn (@WynnWs) March 8, 2022

It’s easy to imagine this clip remaining a symbol of the creative spirit in the face of tyranny for years—even decades—to come.

The clip features a woman dressed in black, playing her violin in a timeless fashion with people looking on, surrounding her in the shelter. It’s a moment of reflection and beauty in an otherwise scary time.

In February, Russian troops invaded Ukraine at the behest of Russian oligarch Vladimir Putin. Ever since, the country has been in tumult, wondering when the war, which many are already calling World War 3, will stop.

The clip was originally posted by self-described warfare expert Liubov Tsybulska on Twitter. At the time of this writing, the video has some 90,000 “likes” and 25,000 retweets, along with many comments.

The video is one of many musical tributes and odes to Ukraine. Click HERE for ways to Support Ukraine through music.