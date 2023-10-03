Ranking Harry Styles’ Top 10 Solo Hits

Harry Styles is undoubtedly one of pop’s biggest stars right now. The former boy bander has enjoyed success twice over, proving he is more than just a teenage heartthrob. Across his career, Styles has charted seven tracks in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist. Below, we rank each of those tracks.

7. “Sign of the Times”

“Sign of the Times” started everything for Styles. Acting as the lead single of his solo career, this classic rock-inspired track set Styles apart from his former bandmates. Though Styles has evolved far beyond “Sign of the Times,” we will always love it for how integral it is to the pop star’s solo career.

6. “Watermelon Sugar”

“Watermelon Sugar” is one of Styles’ most radio-friendly tracks. As such, it climbed to the very top of the charts. It’s not hard to figure out why. The groovy melody paired with the ear-worm lyrics makes it a shoo-in for No. 1 status.

5. “Music For A Sushi Restaurant”

Few pop hits in recent memory are as odd as Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant.” The food-related lyrics don’t seem the makings of a Top 10 song on paper, but in practice, they shine. This off-kilter track peaked at No. 8, proving that hitmaking is not a science–even off-kilter tracks such as this one can have their day in the sun.

4. “Adore You”

Styles hit his stride on “Adore You.” The pop anthem is one of his best songs to date. The lyrics are unforgettable and the musicality is floor-filling. It’s a wonder that this song didn’t rise all the way to No. 1.

3. “Late Night Talking”

“Late Night Talking” would’ve found a comfortable home in disco’s heyday. Styles sings unabashedly about having a crush on this track. It summons up a warm feeling inside a listener who has ever had a sleepless night mulling over a prospective partner.

2. “Matilda”

“Matilda” is one of Styles’ most heartfelt and intimate songs. It’s also one of his least-produced tracks, making it all the more impressive that it entered the Top 10.

1. “As It Was”

“As It Was” took Styles’ career to a whole new level–though given his One Direction fame, it’s hard to imagine he had any higher to go. Nevertheless, “As It Was” became Styles’ best-performing single to date, staying at No. 1 for an impressive 15 weeks. Given that, it also has to land at No. 1 on our list.

(Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)