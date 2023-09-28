While there will never be another David Bowie—that glamorous, genre-and gender-bending British-born rock star—there are many others who are trying. Perhaps the artist who comes the closest, intentionally or not, is the current heartthrob Harry Styles.

Styles is handsome, whimsical, and ebullient. He’s also an acclaimed singer, and performer and looks good on a glossy magazine. As a result, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer gets many Bowie comparisons. But since Bowie has passed away, there is no way the two would ever be able to make music together. Well, until now.

We sought ChatGPT for a little help and asked the artificial intelligence bots to write a duet like Bowie and Styles.

“Paint the Town”

(Verse 1 – David Bowie)

Bowie:

In the neon city lights, we’ll dance tonight,

Underneath the starry skies, burning bright,

I’m the spaceman from the stars, you’re my cosmic girl,

Let’s paint the town in colors, let’s give it a whirl.

(Verse 1 – Harry Styles)

Harry:

In your sequined dress, you’re a diamond in the rough,

With that smile on your face, you’re calling my bluff,

I’m just a heartthrob chasing dreams in the dark,

But with you by my side, I’ll leave my mark.

(Chorus – Both)

Bowie:

We’re the rebels of the night, a cosmic symphony,

Harry:

With your hand in mine, we’re a melody,

Bowie:

From Mars to the Milky Way, we’ll light up the skies,

Harry:

In this star-crossed duet, we’ll never say goodbye.

(Verse 2 – David Bowie)

Bowie:

I’ve seen galaxies collide, I’ve seen worlds decay,

But in your eyes, my love, I’ve found my way,

We’ll be heroes just for one day, you and I,

In this endless dance of time, we’ll touch the sky.

(Verse 2 – Harry Styles)

Harry:

With your stardust in my veins, I feel alive,

In this crazy universe, you’re my cosmic drive,

We’ll break free from the gravity that holds us down,

In this electric love, we’ll wear the crown.

(Chorus – Both)

Bowie:

We’re the rebels of the night, a cosmic symphony,

Harry:

With your hand in mine, we’re a melody,

Bowie:

From Mars to the Milky Way, we’ll light up the skies,

Harry:

In this star-crossed duet, we’ll never say goodbye.

(Bridge – Both)

Bowie:

Through the ups and the downs, we’ll shine like the sun,

Harry:

In this timeless duet, we’re the only ones,

Bowie:

We’re the legends of the night, a cosmic fantasy,

Harry:

In this song of love, we’ll find our destiny.

(Chorus – Both)

Bowie:

We’re the rebels of the night, a cosmic symphony,

Harry:

With your hand in mine, we’re a melody,

Bowie:

From Mars to the Milky Way, we’ll light up the skies,

Harry:

In this star-crossed duet, we’ll never say goodbye.

(Outro – Both)

Bowie:

So let’s dance through the stars, you and I, forevermore,

Harry:

In this duet of love, we’ll explore the cosmic shore,

Bowie:

David meets Harry, in this celestial embrace,

Harry:

With our voices entwined, we’ll find our special place.

Final Thoughts

An especially collaborative creation by ChatGPT, this song is as much a back-and-forth between the two digital darlings as it is a series of verses. Nevertheless, the charming out-there-yet-human feel from the two glamorous stars comes through. Like perfume and cologne through a glove. So, let’s just enjoy this fictional song and imagine what could have been.

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage