Rapper Offset Brings His Daughters to ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere 

Offset and his two daughters had a fairytale evening on Monday (May 8) at The Little Mermaid premiere in Hollywood, California.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kulture Kiari, 4, and Kalea Marie, 8, walked the sea-blue carpet with their prince charming – Offset. The two sported princess-like ball gowns that complemented their father’s chic black-and-white ensemble.

Offset welcomed Kulture into the world in 2018 with his wife and award-winning artist Cardi B. Kalea is his daughter from a previous relationship with Shya L’amour. Following their daddy-daughter date, the hitmaker turned to social media to show off their striking outfits and Little Mermaid-inspired red locks.

“Mermaid premiere with my princesses,” wrote the Migos member.

Although Cardi B did not attend the magical night, she helped the girls get ready. In a behind-the-scenes video, the artist can be heard teaching Kulture how to pose and smile for the cameras.

“Like that, you gotta smile like that,” said the rapper. “May Gal ❤️❤️,” she added alongside the clip.

While entering the premiere, Offset stopped to explain why he brought his children out for the star-studded affair.

“My daughters are very excited to see someone who looks like them as the Little Mermaid,” he told an outlet. “It’s a special moment in history, and it’s iconic.”

Halle Bailey has created history, serving as the first Black actress to play Ariel. Bailey, who is one-half of the powerhouse group Chloe X Halle, scored the role in 2019. She hopes her appearance as the Disney Princess inspires young children of color to chase their dreams.

“I would want everyone to know, and all the boys and girls who wanna play princesses one day, that you are beautiful and you deserve to be everything, a prince, a princess, whatever you want and you can be, and just know that you have the light within you no matter what you look like,” she told Good Morning America ahead of the debut.

Other cast members such as Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, and Awkwafina were in attendance to support the Rob Marshall-directed film.

The Little Mermaid will make a splash in theaters on May 26.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images